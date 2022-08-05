Kimrey Mathews, 12, of Greenbrier, and Abbey Ward, 13, of Conway, recently accepted awards in the National Baton Twirling Association National/World Championships at Notre Dame University. Kimrey, a daughter of Tom and Julie Mathews, placed in the Top 10 in two Baton National Championships. Abbey, a daughter of Bryan and Missy Ward, placed in the Top 5 All American Girl Model and Top 10 two Baton Championship. They both also placed 11th in the NBTA World Open Duet Twirling event.

Hendrix College junior women’s basketball player Katie Coughran and former Warrior Anna Roane represented the United States on the American International Sports Teams in Prague, Czech Republic, earlier this summer. They faced local teams from Prague during their trip, and were also able to travel to Germany and Austria.

