Kimrey Mathews, 12, of Greenbrier, and Abbey Ward, 13, of Conway, recently accepted awards in the National Baton Twirling Association National/World Championships at Notre Dame University. Kimrey, a daughter of Tom and Julie Mathews, placed in the Top 10 in two Baton National Championships. Abbey, a daughter of Bryan and Missy Ward, placed in the Top 5 All American Girl Model and Top 10 two Baton Championship. They both also placed 11th in the NBTA World Open Duet Twirling event.
Hendrix College junior women’s basketball player Katie Coughran and former Warrior Anna Roane represented the United States on the American International Sports Teams in Prague, Czech Republic, earlier this summer. They faced local teams from Prague during their trip, and were also able to travel to Germany and Austria.
Roxann Taylor has completed 20 years of employment at the Conway Human Development Center. She began employment in 1977 as a dental hygienist in the medical services department.
Wayne Ritter of Wonder State Box of Conway has been promoted to the position of customer service manager. Ritter has been employed at Wonder State Box for four years. He lives in Greenbrier with his wife, Gretchen, and two daughters.
Roller Funeral Homes was recently honored at the 20th annual Community Service Awards Dinner in Little Rock, receiving the Corporate Humanitarian Award.
Mrs. Carl Craig Jr. and children, Sabrina and Flint, of Tempe, Ariz., returned home after a week’s visit with her mother-in-law, Mrs. Paul Craig, and relatives.
Mr. and Mrs. Don Jacks of Lincoln, Neb., are visiting her mother, Mrs. C.C. Morris, and her brother, Mike Morris, and Mrs. Morris.
Dean Duncan, director of public relations at State College of Arkansas, has returned from a week’s vacation trip to Louisville, Ky. He also visited Mammoth Cave in Kentucky. En route back to Conway, he visited relatives in Brinkley.
Mrs. B.O. McClarren has returned from Las Cruces, N.M., after a 10-day visit with her daughter, Mrs. Nathan Cleek, Mr. Cleek, and their daughter, Miss Thyra Creek of Santa Fe, N.M. They also visited their son, Charles Creek, Mrs. Cleek, and Lauri, Julie and Amy of St. Louis, Mo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.