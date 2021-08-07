By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2011)
Several of Faulkner County’s Emergency Squad graduates and Swift Water Team Rescue team were at the Ouachita River recently. They included Ken Mayo, instructor; Kevin Whitbey, Michael Hahn, Brandon Hyslop, John Clark, Sherri Proctor and Wes Gifford.
A retirement ceremony for Lt. Commander Tena L. (Wright) Byrd of the U.S. Navy was scheduled for Sept. 9 in Chesapeake, Va. Byrd was born and raised in Conway and entered the Navy in May 1982.
Arkansas Adrenaline of Bigelow finished second in the Gold Division in the HoopPlayUSA tournament at Conway. They went 5-1 in the tournament in a 14-team pool. Team members are Carly Gottsponer, Trinity Holt, Brianna Pelham, Nicole McCully, Sky Kibbons, Emily Henson, Heather Nutt, Caitlin Gottsponer, Holly Nutt, and Jasey Reed. Coaches are Paul Gottsponer and Fred Nutt.
(1996)
The Greenbrier Cardinals won the A-Buddy Minor League AABA state championship. The Cardinals (25-6) defeated Vilonia Town & Country in the finals. Players are Chris Hooten, Clay Hartness, Christopher Girard, Spencer Wilcox, Skylar Kirkland, Colin Pemberton, Timothy Yant, A.J. Regester, Joe Collier, Kyle Meek, Michael Welter, and Louis Earnhart. Coaches are Bob Girard, Glen Pemberton and Wayne Hartness, and dugout mom is Christy Meek.
Ida Burns Elementary School reading specialist Cynthia Higgins and teachers DeLanna Lacy and Danica Massey received a $1,200 grant from the Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation. The grant is to promote historical and cultural awareness using a hands-on, experience-based approach to teaching reading.
(1971)
Weekend guests of Mrs. Mary Terry were Mr. and Mrs. Virgil Ellis Jr. and children of Houston, Texas; Virgil Ellis of Damon, Texas; Mr. and Mrs. Jim Watson and Mrs. DeWitt Williams of Pine Bluff; and Mr. and Mrs. Wilson Thomas, Mr. and Mrs. Travis Sims and children, and Mr. and Mrs. M.L. Phillips and children of Conway.
J.L. Pickard returned Tuesday to his home in Deer Creek, Okla., after a two-week visit with his sister, Mrs. M.J. Neaves and Mr. Neaves. Mr. and Mrs. Neaves also accompanied her brother, Webster Pickard, to Memphis, where he left by plane to return to his home in Augusta, Ga.
F.B. Bailey of Greenbrier has grown some unusual cucumbers in the truck garden at his home. The largest one is 22 inches long and 5 ¼ inches in circumference. One cucumber, which Bailey designated as “picklin’ size,” was a puny 17 ½ inches long. The cucumbers grew from an “improved long green” hybrid seed he ordered. He has been raising cucumbers for two years.
