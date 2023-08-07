10 years ago
(2013)
Conway golfers accumulated 7.5 points out of a possible nine in Southern Junior Cup matches last week at Jackson Country Club in Mississippi. The Ryder Cup-style event brought together top junior golfers from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Mississippi and Missouri. Oklahoma won with 18.5 points, followed by Arkansas, 16.5; and Missouri and Mississippi, 6.5. Casey Ott won all three off her matches, two teaming with Carson Roberts. Roberts halved his other match. Lincoln Hill went 2-1.
The University of Central Arkansas School of Music held its fifth annual Summer Strings Camp recently. The camp is a comprehensive weeklong program for violin, viola, cello and double bass players at the early, intermediate and more advanced levels of instruction. More than 100 student from across the state participated.
25 years ago
(1998)
Two Conway residents recently received state appointments from Gov. Mike Huckabee. Freddie Litton of Conway has been appointed to the state Advisory Committee on Accountability. Litton is dean of the college of education at the University of Central Arkansas. Kathleen Atkins of Conway was reappointed by the governor to the state Board of Examiners in Speech Language Pathology and Audiology. Dr. Atkins is an assistant professor and interim assistant dean at UCA.
Chris Blakey, son of Greg and Jamie Blakey of Conway, recently accepted a call to the San Jose, Calif., Mandarin-speaking mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He is a 1997 honor graduate of Conway High School and an Eagle Scout.
50 years ago
(1973)
Frank Cox Jr. and his son, Frank Cox III, of Tulsa, Okla., were visitors in Conway recently. Mr. Cox is a former resident of Conway. He and his son have been in Benton to visit his sister, Mrs. Winston Riddle, and family.
Mr. and Mrs. Joe Castleberry and granddaughter, Cindy Lou Perry, returned last night from Neosho, Mo., where they spent 10 days with the family of their son and uncle, James Castleberry. James Castleberry underwent back surgery in July in Springfield, Mo.
Mr. and Mrs. Gene Weldon have moved from 319 Ingram St. to Route 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.