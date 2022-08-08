Hendrix College junior Jennifer Koller and sophomore Betsy Kelly played for the USA Athletes International field hockey team in Barbados in July. USAAI works to find tournaments that “create the best athlete experience with a balance between competition and the cultural benefits of the experience.” Koller, a defender, and Kelly, a goalkeeper, spent eight days in the South American country with 15 other student-athletes from NCAA Division II and III programs. They played four games against the Barbados U21 National Team, and they also were able to tour the island and spend time snorkeling and scuba diving.
The Conway Fire Department recently unveiled Engine 8, a current engine at the department that is now painted pink to represent the ongoing fight against cancer and the work the department’s members are doing for cancer victims and their families. Firefighters for a Cause and Hearts on Fire are two groups within the department bringing awareness of cancer in Faulkner County.
Nancy Shaw and Betsy Newton, owners of Omega Consulting Corp., a personal and professional etiquette consulting firm, as well as being professional educators in Conway, attended the National Character Education Conference in St. Louis this month. The conference is held each year to emphasize the importance of character education in American schools and businesses.
Megan Allison, 6, was pictured finding a cozy place on the floor to read “Thumbelina” while participating in a reading challenge at Quality Childcare. The Faulkner County Literacy Council is co-sponsoring the program with the center. The government-funded program is designed to be an eight-week summer course with children pledging to read at least 30 minutes a day alone and once a week with a mentor. The council provides books along with other treats. Megan is a daughter of Greg and Faye Allison of Conway.
Funding of two related Conway projects totaling more than $3.6 million is expected in October, said Robert Rabb, executive director of the Conway Housing Authority. Land acquisition will begin as soon as the money is received. A 70-unit high rise building to house the elderly and 108 units for low-income families are included in the combined projects. The housing projects are to be funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Mr. and Mrs. Fred W. Malpica returned from an 18-day trip to Spain. En route they spent three days in New York City visiting his niece, Mrs. Robert O. Mooney, Dr. Mooney and children, and Mr. and Mrs. Dan L. Barrett, former neighbors of the Malpicas when they lived in New York. In Spain, they toured Barcelona and Madrid, and spent eight days on Majorca. They also went to Lisbon, Portugal.
