Hendrix College junior Jennifer Koller and sophomore Betsy Kelly played for the USA Athletes International field hockey team in Barbados in July. USAAI works to find tournaments that “create the best athlete experience with a balance between competition and the cultural benefits of the experience.” Koller, a defender, and Kelly, a goalkeeper, spent eight days in the South American country with 15 other student-athletes from NCAA Division II and III programs. They played four games against the Barbados U21 National Team, and they also were able to tour the island and spend time snorkeling and scuba diving.

The Conway Fire Department recently unveiled Engine 8, a current engine at the department that is now painted pink to represent the ongoing fight against cancer and the work the department’s members are doing for cancer victims and their families. Firefighters for a Cause and Hearts on Fire are two groups within the department bringing awareness of cancer in Faulkner County.

