10 years ago
(2013)
Lara Bersano, Latin American specialist of the International Engagement Program at the University of Central Arkansas, led a group of Argentines as they turned the area this week. Others on the tour were Dr. Maria Cristina Camacho, adviser to the Secretary of Labor and Education; Dr. Jorge L. Pasardi, CEO and President of DNA, an environmental magazine; Dr. Natalia Nierenberger, General Coordinator of the National Institute of Historical Research “Eva Peron” and Museum; Dr. Marcelo Edgardo DeVincenzi Zemborain, vice president of management and evaluation from the Universidad Abierta Interamericana. City Council member Shelley Mehl hosted the group. Mayor Tab Townsell welcomed them at the Conway Rotary Club meeting.
25 years ago
(1998)
Dickie Boyles, director of the University of Central Arkansas Baptist Student Union, was picturing showing his appreciation of a $6,800 gift toward the purchase of a truck presented by Teresa “Bit” Stephens, associate BSU director. The BSU honored Boyles for his 25 years of service as director of the organization. Several friends and associates gave testimonies about Boyles’ service as well as an overview of his tenure.
Stephanie Lipsky, 17-year-old daughter of Steve and Pam Lipsky, has been named the 1998 Arkansas State 4-H Horse Show Queen. Miss Lipsky will represent the state when she competes in the Southern Region 4-H Horse Show Championships at the state fairgrounds in Little Rock. A senior at Conway Senior High School, Miss Lipsky was first runner-up in the contest for the past two years. She is a member of the Shamrock Horse Show 4-H Club. Her horse is named “Hootie,” an Appendix Arabian horse. Miss Lipsky has been riding horses since she was 6, and competing since she was 7.
50 years ago
(1973)
Recent guests of Mrs. Mabel Sherin were Mr. and Mrs. Jake Story of Oklahoma City, Okla.
Mrs. Eugene Owen and Mrs. Beryl Brakebill returned from Sikeston, Mo., where they visited Mr. and Mrs. Pat Lea and daughters.
Mr. and Mrs. Johnny King and children, Missy and Andy, are now residing on Route 4 in Conway. Their former address was 508 Bruce St.
