(2011)
The University of Central Arkansas Sugar Bears volleyball team concluded play in the Flo Hyman Intercollegiate in Houston, Texas, with a split. The team earned its first victory of the season with a 3-2 win over defending Atlantic Sun Champions Lipscomb before dropping the finale to host team Houston, 3-1. Jessica Hays earned All-Tournament honors for the Sugar Bears. Hays had 43 kills and 26 digs.
The Central Baptist College men’s soccer team posted its first win of the season, taking a 5-1 victory over Bacone College in Muskogee, Okla. The win came after a 1-0 loss to No. 5 Bethel University earlier in the week. T.J. Rodriguez and Liam Levy-Phillip both had two goals to pace the Mustangs. Conway’s Luis Beltran also scored in the win. CBC outshot the home team 12-2.
(1996)
Monica Baker of Conway has completed a six-week internship for Sen. Dale Bumpers in his Washington, D.C., office. Miss Baker, a daughter of Jim and Linda Baker of Conway and a granddaughter of Naomi Nelson of Mount Vernon, is a senior at Southern Arkansas University, majoring in biology. The interns have assisted the senator’s staff in monitoring congressional hearings; opening, sorting and responding constituent mail; running errands and answering phones; and conducting tours.
(1971)
State College of Arkansas has started the fall semester with a record-size faculty. The Board of Trustees approved the appointment of 10 new faculty members, giving the college a total of 217 full-time faculty members. SCA will start the fall semester with 31 part-time faculty members. Among those appointed was Flora Kennedy, assistant professor art. Mrs. Kennedy, a former SCA teacher, is coming out of retirement to teach during the fall semester.
Janie Johnson was pictured receiving the first Ruth Johnson Scholarship Award from Conway Pilot Club president, Mrs. William J. Thomas. The club established the scholarship fund in honor of Miss Johnson’s mother, who died late last year. Miss Johnson, 18, is also a daughter of Marion E. Johnson of Conway. She plans to attend State College of Arkansas.
First United Methodist Church will celebrate its 100th birthday this weekend. A Country Fair will headline the activities, which are sponsored by the Women’s Society of Christian Service to raise money for its pledge to missions. Activities will be climaxed by a special Sunday morning worship service. All former pastors have been invited to attend and will be honored along with those who have been members of the church for 70, 50 and 25 years.
Mrs. Quitman Rotton was a recent guest of Mr. and Mrs. Floyd McCalla in Rosemark, Tenn. They accompanied Mrs. Rotton to Conway for a visit.
Mr. and Mrs. Jo Wilson of Abilene, Texas, recently visited Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Mulkey.
