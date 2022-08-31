The Central Arkansas women’s soccer team beat the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks 2-1 to complete its season opening road trip with a 2-0 record. Noted for their play were Kristin Pollard, Brooke Ballard, Kelsey Gochnauer, and Alex Holland. It was the first win for the Bears in six tries against the Warhawks, and this is the first time in program history that they have started the season with consecutive road victories.
The livelihood provided by crops and pastures that survived the greatest drought in more than 30 years is now being threatened by tiny invaders causing big problems for local farmers. Significant amounts of rain have prompted the return of fall armyworms, all on an annual scourge to mow down all things green. Grass is a high-dollar commodity this year, with 83 percent of the state’s drought-blasted pastures and range rated “poor” or “very poor.”
Conway High School volleyball players Danielle Baker and Trish White were recently named to the Captain’s Corps team at Level 2 at the United States Amateur Volleyball national development camp held in Iowa. The Captain’s Corps is a six-player team selected by the camp coaches for their skill, leadership and attitude. Level 2 was the highest level at the camp. Baker was named the Level 2 setter. White was chosen as the best all-around camper. She was selected the Level 2 high passer, high digger and high hitter.
Conway and the Arkansas State Highway Commission have agreed to a plan to widen Highway 60 and Highway 286. Highway 60 all the way to the Arkansas River will be taken over by the city and Faulkner County. Improvements to Highway 60 are estimated to start sometime in 1998. The timeframe for work on Highway 286 was unavailable.
Mr. and Mrs. William O Dunaway, Miss Suzanne Dunaway, and Robin Harz returned from a 10-day vacation to the West coast. En route they visited in Las Vegas, Nev., with L.T. Lasley, a native of Conway. They also went sightseeing in New Mexico and the Grand Canyon in Arizona. In California, the group turned Disneyland and visited in Los Angeles with Mr. and Mrs. Charles Rosenthal. Mrs. Rosenthal is the former Bobbie Firestone of Conway. The Rosenthals took them on a guided tour of the famed “City of Angels,” and surrounding areas. During the return trip, the Dunaways and Mr. Harz stopped for shopping in the Mexican border towns of Tijuana, Mexicali and Ciudad Juarez.
Miss Laura Bell has returned to Conway after a visit with Miss Julie Nutter at the home of Miss Nutter’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Bill Nutter, in Fayetteville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.