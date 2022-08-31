The Central Arkansas women’s soccer team beat the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks 2-1 to complete its season opening road trip with a 2-0 record. Noted for their play were Kristin Pollard, Brooke Ballard, Kelsey Gochnauer, and Alex Holland. It was the first win for the Bears in six tries against the Warhawks, and this is the first time in program history that they have started the season with consecutive road victories.

The livelihood provided by crops and pastures that survived the greatest drought in more than 30 years is now being threatened by tiny invaders causing big problems for local farmers. Significant amounts of rain have prompted the return of fall armyworms, all on an annual scourge to mow down all things green. Grass is a high-dollar commodity this year, with 83 percent of the state’s drought-blasted pastures and range rated “poor” or “very poor.”

(0) comments

