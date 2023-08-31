10 Years Ago
(2013)
Four baseball players from Conway have been selected to compete for the Midwest Team in the USA Baseball National Team Identification Series. Those selected are Mitch Jones, Jacob Adams, Conner Williams and Bubba Carter. They were chosen from a five-region area that includes Oklahoma, Nebraska, Missouri, Kansas and Arkansas. They have a final tryout in Cary, N.C. All will play for Conway High in the spring.
Stephanie Kaeppel of Conway was recently named Miss Rodeo Arkansas. Others from Faulkner County earning titles were Mattison Gafner of Vilonia, Junior Miss Rodeo Arkansas; and Kayley Kennemer of Mayflower, Miss Rodeo Arkansas Princess. Each contestant was required to compete in horsemanship, modeling and interview. The Miss Rodeo Arkansas Court’s responsibilities include being a role model and public speaker for rodeos and carrying on the western way of life.
25 Years Ago(1998)
Alvin and Nancy Stringfellow of Brannon Landing on Lake Conway celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 16 at a come-and-go reception at their home. The Stringfellows were married Aug. 17, 1938, in Stigler, Okla. Mr. Stringfellow was born in Hope. Mrs. Stringfellow was born in Stigler, Okla. They are parents of Thelma Diprete of Rhode Island, and Alvis Stringfellow and Kay McClain, both of Conway. They have seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Both are retired.
Dr. Joseph Horton of the University of Central Arkansas was elected president of the Congress of Political Economists at the organization’s ninth annual global meeting held in July in Barbados. COPE is an international organization of policy-oriented economists. It provides a forum for scholarly discussion and the dissemination of research results about social and economic policy. Horton, dean of the College of Business Administration at UCA, was elected to a two-year term.
50 Years Ago(1973)
Mr. and Mrs. Fred Smith of San Antonio, Texas, spent several days with his mother, Mrs. J.B. Smith.
Tracy Tubbs, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bob Tubbs of Houston, Texas, spent last week with her grandmother, Mrs. Mabel Tubbs.
Police Chief Ruben Goss of Conway was in Rogers last week for the annual convention of the Arkansas Chiefs of Police Association. Sgt. Merrill Noggle accompanied him.
