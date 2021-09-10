(2011)
Bob and Doris Hogan of Conway celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary recently. They were married Sept. 7, 1951, at the home of the Rev. John Ashley, who performed the ceremony. Bob retired from AP&L, and Doris retired from Century 21, both in Conway. The have two sons, Gary Hogan and Rusty Hogan, and his wife, Chris (Schichtl) Hogan.
Conway High School students and faculty were commended at a special assembly to honor those who have exceeded expectations in a pilot Advanced Placement program. Gov. Mike Beebe addressed the students, offering congratulations for “kicking everyone’s tails” in the first year that Conway has been named an Arkansas Advanced Initiative for Math and Sciences school. Schools in six states received initial funding and programs in 2010, and Conway was among 31 schools in Arkansas chosen. Conway was the top performing school.
(1996)
A group of residents who live in the Hendrix College Addition have adopted a project of publishing a history/directory of the area, listing homes and the people in them in hopes of “knowing more about the historic and distinguished neighborhood, to take pride in it and to help us know each better.” Organizers of the effort include Mauzel and Jim Beal, Dennis and Wanda Fulmer, Bob and Betty Courtway, Bob and Edna Fay Gill, and Victor Hill.
The Rev. Gretchen Adams Miller and her husband, Jerry Miller, have returned to their home in Arlington, Va., after a week’s visit wither her mother, Myra Hatfield Edmondson, and Dr. Rogers F. Edmondson of Conway. The Edmondsons also had other out-of-town visitors from Arkansas and Florida.
(1971)
Philip Hiegel, son of Mr. and Mrs. Al Hiegel, left recently for Memphis, Tenn., where he will be a senior at Christian Brothers College. He will serve as president of the Student Chapter of the American Marketing Association.
Mr. and Mrs. Richard Rodgers of Little Rock were in Conway for Mr. Rodgers to conduct the funeral of Paul R. Davis. Mrs. Rodgers and son, Terry, visited Mrs. Marie Bowling and son, Randy. Mr. Rodgers is a former pastor of Robinson and Center Church of Christ.
Mr. and Mrs. James L. Williams and son, Jimmy and Richard, of Clearwater, Fla., returned home after visiting her parents, Mr. and Mrs. T.W. Graham, and other relatives in Conway. They also visited his parents, Mr. and Mrs. G.W. Williams of Little Rock.
Mr. and Mrs. Jo Scott Ford were weekend guests of Dr. and Mrs. John White in Springfield, Mo.
Miss Kathleen Stanton, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Otis Stanton of the Bono community, has gone to Baton Rouge, La, to attend Louisiana State University.
