Fourth-grader Kati Dumboski was pictured coloring a picture of her hand during a session of St. Joseph Middle School’s After School Art program. Art teacher Shannon Chamoun instructs both middle and elementary school students who wish to participate. She has nearly 30 children taking part. The setting gives them more hands-on opportunities to paint, draw or work with clay.
Members of the clogging team LTD Edition Cloggers from Greenbrier took home two national titles from the 2012 USA National Clogging Championships held in Nashville, Tenn. The adult competition team, LTD Express, competed against top teams from around the nation during Labor Day weekend, winning first place in the Adult Exhibition and the USA National Division II Overall Team for 2012. The team is directed by instructor and team member Cj Conine. Team members are Lanita Perry Hammett, Jana Perry, Angelia Bernhardt and Sydney Bernhardt.
Judy Stone was pictured reading to her grandson, Dustin Hensley, and his classmates Harold Wright and Matt Loos during Grandparents’ Day at Theodore Jones Elementary School. The students’ grandparents attended classes where they participated in games and activities with the students. In addition, the grandparents had lunch with the children.
At the district’s annual public meeting, Mayflower School District Superintendent Philip Bell said the district has enjoyed a healthy annual growth rate of about 4.9 percent over the past few years. But now, with new subdivisions under construction near Lake Conway and Palarm Creek, Bell said the area will have many new students in the next five years. He said the district’s enrollment could grow as much as 50 percent in five years. In his seven years as superintendent, Bell said enrollment rose from 617 to 940 students.
Miss Wanda Marvell recently moved to Conway from Benton and is employed as an office nurse for the Conway Medical Group. Miss Marvell is a sister of Dean Marvell of Conway.
Arthur Weeden, who recently accepted a position as assistant director of admissions at Hendrix College, and Mrs. Weeden, the former Cullen Tarver of Pine Bluff, are residing at 113 Shamrock St. in the Westgate Addition. The couple are both 1968 graduates of Hendrix. Mr. Weeden has been teaching in Memphis, Tenn., and is formerly of Wynne.
Mrs. Marie Simmons of Philadelphia, Pa., and her brother, W.E. Baskin Jr. and daughter, Karen, of Jacksonville, visited here with their aunt and uncle, Mr. and Mrs. J.B. Milam.
Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Bentley Jr. are residing at 323 Hereford St. Mr. Bentley, a 1971 graduate of Hendrix College, recently became assistant business manager of Hendrix. The couple was married in May. Mrs. Bentley is the former Debbie Cook of North Little Rock. Mr. Bentley is a former resident of Hughes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.