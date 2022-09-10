Fourth-grader Kati Dumboski was pictured coloring a picture of her hand during a session of St. Joseph Middle School’s After School Art program. Art teacher Shannon Chamoun instructs both middle and elementary school students who wish to participate. She has nearly 30 children taking part. The setting gives them more hands-on opportunities to paint, draw or work with clay.

Members of the clogging team LTD Edition Cloggers from Greenbrier took home two national titles from the 2012 USA National Clogging Championships held in Nashville, Tenn. The adult competition team, LTD Express, competed against top teams from around the nation during Labor Day weekend, winning first place in the Adult Exhibition and the USA National Division II Overall Team for 2012. The team is directed by instructor and team member Cj Conine. Team members are Lanita Perry Hammett, Jana Perry, Angelia Bernhardt and Sydney Bernhardt.

