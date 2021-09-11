(2011)
Bill and Sue Batson of Greenbrier recently noted their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married Sept. 6, 1951, at the Macedonia Baptist Church in Greenbrier. A come-and-go reception will be held today at Immanuel Baptist Church in Greenbrier by the couple’s three children and their spouses, Lisa Dillard of Greenbrier, Karen and Randy Newland of Greenbrier, and Kathy and Denny Newland of Dennard. The couple also has seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
For the second time in four days, the Hendrix College volleyball team defeated Central Baptist College in a battle of crosstown rivals at Grove Gymnasium. After sweeping the Lady Mustangs (3-7) to close out the 2011 Hendrix Classic, the host Warriors (3-2) won Tuesday’s match 16-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-19. Noted for their play were Melissa Clement and Kylee Spicer.
(1996)
The Junior Auxiliary of Conway recently installed officers for 1996-97. They include Kim Arnold, president; Paige Revis, vice president; Kathy Williams, recording secretary; Kathy Wood, corresponding secretary; Teresa Huff, treasurer; and Stacey Ullom, assistant treasurer. Provisional members attaining active status are Tammie Cotton, Shawn Graham, Charlotte Grimes, Pam Hueston, Emily Maggio, Melanie McCoy, Tiffany Parker, Trish Parsons, Margie Pulley, Kelli Small and Stacey Ullom.
Tammy Davis of Mayflower participated in the Global System Institute this summer at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. The GSI provides juniors and seniors in high school the opportunity to examine global environmental problems while exploring ways of dealing with environmental change.
(1971)
Dr. and Mrs. Gerald Hoyt Jr. and daughters, Lesley and Julie, of Burlington, N.C., have returned home after visiting his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Hoyt.
Dr. and Mrs. Robert Hoyt and children, Robbi, Louis, Mike and Stuart, of Bowling Green, Ky., have returned home after visiting their parents, Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Lachowsky and Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Hoyt.
Miss Sherry Henderson has returned to her home in Forrest City after spending the summer with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Henderson, and brothers, Byron and Paul. Miss Henderson teaches in the high school at Forrest City.
Mr. and Mrs. Ben Vann and her sister, Mrs. V.P. Greene, and Mrs. Greene’s son, Bill, returned from Colorado Springs, Colo., after visiting H.P. Irby, who is a resident of the Union Printer’s Home. Mr. Irby is a brother of Mrs. Vann and Mrs. Greene.
