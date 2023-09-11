10 years ago
(2013)
Several youths from the Faulkner County 4-H Shooting Sports Club, along with numerous certified shooting sports instructors and volunteers, attended the three-day Arkansas Range Events competition. Members competed in the event’s seven skills areas: .22 pistol, 22 rifle, air pistol, archery, muzzleloader, pellet rifle, and shotgun. Those who competed were Bailey Smith, Faith Palmer, Kadee Fason, Makayla Palmer, Connor Wood, Lance Fason, Rachel Harris, Tommy Newsom, Cade Rowlett, Devin DeFoor, Julie Newsom, Logan Clark, Alexandria Verkler, Layton Casey, Russell Jackson, Will Irby, Will Jackson, Landon Riddle, Blake Riddle, Landon Casey and Andrew Hodge. Coaches were Kendall Casey, Jeff Jackson, Jimmy Newsom, Jeff Riddle, Byron Smith and Darin Wood.
25 years ago
(1998)
Keeping with a theme of family traditions, the Faulkner County Fair Parade Committee nominated S.T. “Ros” Smith Jr. and Leo “Hippo” Crafton Jr. to share grand marshal honors at this year’s parade. The two men were nominated because they both own family run car dealerships that have been in the family and Conway for years. Smith owns Smith Ford Inc., the oldest Ford dealership west of the Mississippi. Crafton, owner of United Motor Co. Inc., has the fifth oldest Chrysler dealership in the United States. The theme for the parade is “The Faulkner County Fair: A Family Tradition.”
50 years ago
(1973)
The Governor’s Commission on Crime and Law Enforcement has approved a grant of $7,522 to the city of Conway for a crime prevention education program. The commission approved Conway’s and other grants at a meeting in Little Rock. The money will provide the addition of another officer to the Criminal Investigation Department to be named by Police Chief Ruben Goss. It also will provide additional radio and office equipment, a vehicle and educational supplies.
Construction is under way on a new home in the Conway Industrial Park for the J&J Trailer Co. Contract for the 52,500-square-foot building was awarded to Conark Builders Inc. and site work got in progress last week. Harlan W. Thornton Jr. is the sole owner of the J&J firm, manufacturers of Rawhide trailers. The building, to face west on Equity Avenue, will be of steel and concrete with a masonry front. Conark’s contract for the building, exclusive of wiring and paving of the storage lot, is $188,270. The site, purchased from the Conway Development Corp., is just more than six acres and cost about $50,000.
