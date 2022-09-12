Hendrix College senior defender Kevin Gregory of Georgetown, Texas, has been named the Southern Athletic Association’s Men’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week. He contributed to a pair of shutouts and recorded a team save as the Warriors went 3-0 during the week. The wins included a 1-0 win over UT Tyler, which received votes in last week’s Top 25 poll.

Conway Christian, with medalist Brianna Keith, claimed the girls 2A-3 golf championship at The Links at Cadron Valley. Keith earned top honors with a 40. Melissa Hambuchen of St. Joseph was second at 46. Hambuchen, Andrea Gosnell and Rachel Ross of St. Joseph qualified as individuals for next week’s Class 2A state tournament. Conway Christian won the team title with a combined 144. Bigelow came in second at 179 and St. Joseph third at 194.

