Hendrix College senior defender Kevin Gregory of Georgetown, Texas, has been named the Southern Athletic Association’s Men’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week. He contributed to a pair of shutouts and recorded a team save as the Warriors went 3-0 during the week. The wins included a 1-0 win over UT Tyler, which received votes in last week’s Top 25 poll.
Conway Christian, with medalist Brianna Keith, claimed the girls 2A-3 golf championship at The Links at Cadron Valley. Keith earned top honors with a 40. Melissa Hambuchen of St. Joseph was second at 46. Hambuchen, Andrea Gosnell and Rachel Ross of St. Joseph qualified as individuals for next week’s Class 2A state tournament. Conway Christian won the team title with a combined 144. Bigelow came in second at 179 and St. Joseph third at 194.
Work can begin soon on installing new windows in the main high school building at Mount Vernon-Enola. The district’s board of education voted to accept a low bid of $19,689 from Johnny Johnson Siding and Windows of Conway for the installation. Superintendent Tony Prothro said both the elementary and high school need new windows, but funds from a state energy grant will allow only the high school windows to be replaced this year. The grant will cover $15,000 of the cost, with the school district paying the remainder.
Two staff members and two club members of the Boys and Girls Club of Conway recently attended a two-day SMART Moves training program in Benton. Attending the training session from the Conway club were Odie Phillips, Housing Authority extension unit director; Marie Abrams, Boys and Girls Club librarian; and club members Harvell Howard and Jenna Haynes. SMART Moves helps young people deal with three of the most immediate threats to their well-being: alcohol, other drugs and teen pregnancy.
Mr. and Mrs. Joe White and Melissa and Mrs. Clarence White returned from a week’s vacation to New Orleans, where they visited Mr. and Mrs. John Pickhardt and children, Brad, Mark and Barbie. Mrs. Pickhardt is a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clarence White and a sister of Joe White.
Miss Diane Rhoda of Glendale was a weekend guest of Mr. and Mrs. Wendell Langford, Mike and David. She was there to attend the State College of Arkansas graduation exercises. Mike graduated with a bachelor of science degree.
Dr. and Mrs. Darrell Hutchins have moved to a new home at 22 Hummingbird Lane off Milam Drive, east of Conway. Dr. Hutchins is associate professor of physics at State College of Arkansas. Mrs. Hutchins is office secretary of the Conway Chamber of Commerce.
