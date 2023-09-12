By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2013)
Ralph and Marilyn Worm were married Aug. 24, 1963, at St. Joseph Catholic Church by Father Dellert. She is the former Marilyn Erbach. They were both born in Conway and attended and graduated from St. Joseph High School. They began dating in high school and dated through college at Arkansas State Teachers College. They were married after graduating with their degrees in teaching. Ralph retired from Freightliner as a parts salesman. Marilyn works for the Catholic Diocese in Little Rock. They celebrated their 5oth anniversary with mass at the church and a dinner with family. They have three children, Randy Worm, Robert Worm and Renee Thrash, and eight grandchildren.
(1998)
The National League of Junior Cotillions, Faulkner County chapter, directors Debbie Talley and Susan Humphries have announced the advisory board for the 1998-99 season. Board members include Teresa Huff, chairman; Julie Adkisson, Pam Hueston, Leanne Lefler, Sandra Schrekenhofer, Lisa Pearcy, Sherry Mize, Monda Strange Fason, Kelli Wilson, Kelly Dellinger, Robin Stripling, Kim Bonner and Charlotte Vann.
Sue Ella Warbritton has completed 20 years at the Conway Human Development Center. Ms. Warbritton began employment in 1978 as a direct care staff member. She has worked as a recreation leader and instructor and is currently employed as program coordinator on the Intensive Training Team.
(1973)
In observance of their 50th wedding anniversary, Mr. and Mrs. Gilbert Young Short of Conway were honored at a reception in the parlor of First United Methodist Church. The reception was given by their children, Alfred Lee Short of San Antonio, Texas, and Mrs. William E. Shaffer, the former Dorothy May Short, of Delmar, N.Y. Mrs. Short, the former Miss Gertrude Sophia Stewart, is a native of Elsie, Neb. Mrs. Short was born at Middlebrook (Randolph County). They were married Sept. 12, 1923, at the home of the bride’s parents, the late Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Rush Stewart, in Lincoln, Neb. Mr. Short is a son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Albert Augustus Short of Randolph County. The Shorts have six grandchildren. Mrs. Short came to Conway in 1920 as a home economics instructor at State College of Arkansas. Mr. Short joined the faculty at SCA in 1917 and retired as recorder in 1958.
Patrick Farmer, who accompanied an Arkansas group on a three-week tour of the British Isles, will return home Monday. He remained four extra days in London. Young Farmer, a junior at State College of Arkansas, is a son of Mr. and Mrs. James C. Farmer of Route 4, Conway. Other members of the tour returned Thursday night.
