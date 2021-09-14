(2011)
Residents in the city of Guy will receive some welcomed news now that the Guy Volunteer Fire Department has received a new and lowered Insurance Safety Office (ISO) rating. Insurance rates for those within a five (road) mile radius is expected to be lowered more than 40 percent because of the new ISO rating, which went from nine to six.
For the first time in the history of Central Baptist College, enrollment has topped the 850 mark. According to a report released by the Office of the Registrar, overall fall enrollment officially closed at 858, up 116 students over the fall 2010 enrollment of 742. Final enrollment figures include a 19 percent increase in traditional student enrollment with 558 students, and 300 students in the Professional Adult College Education (PACE) and online degree programs, which is a 10 percent increase.
(1996)
A changing picture for Greenbrier High School’s athletics takes another upward step into sharper focus with the opening of the school’s new football stadium. A long leap ahead of the old outmoded and outgrown field that the Panthers used for 30 years, the new stadium will be the scene of the Greenbrier-Heber Springs match. Greenbrier athletic director Tommy Reed said, “The (new) field and the fieldhouse are in good shape.”
Guest speaker Jeff Collins of the Brain Injury Association of Arkansas was pictured showing physical education students at Florence Mattison Elementary School how to use a bicycle safety helmet. He was helped by student Anna Collins, 8. The association donated two bicycle helmets to the school.
(1971)
Homeowners, farmers and builders can use new information compiled by the Faulkner County Soil Conservation Service concerning soil in Faulkner County. Bill Townsend, soil scientist for the Faulkner SCS, began the project of preparing a general soil map of Faulkner County in December. Areas of the county have been divided into 13 different soil categories, each with its own particular advantages and disadvantages. The purpose of the resource is to show the public the limitations of various soils.
Christy Barnes, an 18-year-old sophomore from Conway, was the first female in Arkansas State University history to register to take ROTC. Christy, a flute player in the ASU Marching Indians, was asked why she elected to enter the military program. “I thought about going into nursing,” envisioning her career as a military nurse. She hopes her stay in ROTC will better prepare her for that goal. Another female ASU student, Neshe North, also signed up for ROTC. Miss Barnes is a daughter of Faber Watson of Conway and is a graduate of Conway High School.
About 300 persons, most of them students, attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the Jeff Farris Health and Physical Education Building at State College of Arkansas. Dr. Silas D. Snow, president of SCA, said the building would offer features “second to none in the state.”
