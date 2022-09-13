Central Baptist College President Terry Kimbrow was pictured reading to Mrs. Ortega’s first-grade class at Marguerite Vann Elementary School with the Foster Grandparents Program. The program participated in Together We Read, an effort sponsored by the National Corporation of Community Services and the Arkansas Department of Human Services in remembrance of 9/11.

Thirteen Conway students have earned a spot as a semifinalist in the 58th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. The students include William W. Henley of Conway Christian School; Sigan Chen, Alanna Davis, Elisa Detogni, Samuel Fletcher, Jackson Longo, Selene Spatz, Anna Udochi and Ashten Yarberry, all of Conway High School; Brooke Rittman of St. Joseph; and Christopher Bumpers, William Bumpers and Paul Loftness, home schooled students.

