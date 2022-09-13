Central Baptist College President Terry Kimbrow was pictured reading to Mrs. Ortega’s first-grade class at Marguerite Vann Elementary School with the Foster Grandparents Program. The program participated in Together We Read, an effort sponsored by the National Corporation of Community Services and the Arkansas Department of Human Services in remembrance of 9/11.
Thirteen Conway students have earned a spot as a semifinalist in the 58th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. The students include William W. Henley of Conway Christian School; Sigan Chen, Alanna Davis, Elisa Detogni, Samuel Fletcher, Jackson Longo, Selene Spatz, Anna Udochi and Ashten Yarberry, all of Conway High School; Brooke Rittman of St. Joseph; and Christopher Bumpers, William Bumpers and Paul Loftness, home schooled students.
Tawanna Cummings, 5, was pictured watching clowns create balloon animals at the United Way Carnival of Caring. The carnival is the official kickoff for the Faulkner County drive and featured numerous booths with donated goodies, children’s games, entertainment and information. Carnival of Caring committee chairman Sonja Keith said the carnival “is an opportunity for people to enjoy themselves while they learn about the agencies of the United Way.” Tawanna is a daughter of Theodore Cummings and Patricia Williams.
Ralph Turney, regional sales manager for Virco Mfg. Corp., and Bobbi Roberts, vocational education coordinator for the Conway Adult Education Center, were pictured trying out a new mobile computer station by placing one of the center’s printers on a rolling table that was donated by Virco.
Guy W. Murphy, executive secretary of the Conway Chamber of Commerce, was in Norman, Okla., recently to attend a Chamber of Commerce seminar at the University of Oklahoma.
Mr. and Mrs. Laymont V. Woodruff have returned from a month’s vacation out west. They were accompanied by their daughter, Mrs. Bill Berry of Carlisle, to Travis Air Force Base, where they visited their son and brother, Lt. Patrick Woodruff, and Mrs. Woodruff. They were also guests of Mr. and Mrs. Chuck Rosenthal in Beverly Hills, Calif., and Mr. Woodruff’s brother, Gene Woodruff, and family in Seattle, Wash. Other points of interest included Albuquerque, N.M., the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone National Park, Colorado Springs, Colo., and Abilene, Kan.
Frank Hamling of Hager’s Jewelry spent a week at a watch repairman’s school, conducted by Bulova Watch Co., in Dallas, Texas.
Mrs. L.R. Gaston and daughters, Pam and Olivia, returned to their home in Topeka, Kan., after spending a weekend with Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Owen and other relatives.
