By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2013)
The Environmental and Spatial Technology program at Greenbrier High School recently received a $5,000 grant from BHP Billiton Petroleum for a student-led project to help students improve their real-world skills and problem solving through technology. The 10th- to 12th-grade students submitted the grant proposal to BHP Billiton Petroleum and they were excited to be chosen. EAST is an educational model focusing on student-driven service projects accomplished by using teamwork and cutting-edge technology. Students identify problems in their local communities and then use these tools to develop solutions, collaborating with civic and other groups in the process. “More than a hundred students will benefit from this grant,” said Kim Austen, a faculty member at the school and EAST grand facilitator.
(1998)
Three local companies have issued a challenge to other businesses and industries to match their recent donations to the Conway Fire Department. Acxiom Corp., Virco Mfg. Corp. and AmTran Corp. each donated $1,500 to the fire department to help fund the department’s upcoming trip to World Challenge VII in Kissimmee, Fla. The department’s relay and individual teams along with Fire Chief Bart Castleberry will be going to compete in the competition in November.
Peggy R. Sparks of Conway was recently honored with the Circle of Achievement award at the Mary Kay Inc. business seminar held recently in Dallas. The Circle of Achievement award marks a milestone for Mary Kay independent sales directors who have exceeded unit retail production of $500,000 for the year-long contest period. Mrs. Sparks received her choice of a shopping package customized for her home or office, a vacation package, or gold and diamond jewelry.
(1973)
Mr. and Mrs. Joe B. McGee spent the weekend in Fayetteville. They were guests of Mrs. McGee’s niece, Mrs. Eldridge Douglas, Mr. Douglas and children.
The Rev. J. Ralph Clayton, superintendent of the Conway District of the United Methodist Church, attended the Laymen’s Retreat at Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville during the weekend.
Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd L. Turney of Arlington, Texas, and Mr. and Mrs. Phil Pierce of Dallas, Texas, visited family and friends in Conway during the weekend. Mrs. Turney is a sister of John, Joe and Bill Ward and Mrs. Bill Roach. Mrs. Pierce is the Turneys’ daughter.
