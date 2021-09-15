(2011)
University of Central Arkansas receiver Jesse Grandy was named the Southland Conference Offensive Player of the Week. Grandy, a junior transfer from Ole Miss, led a UCA offense that totaled 445 yards in Saturday night’s 48-42 overtime loss at Louisiana Tech. Grandy, originally from Pine Bluff, is the Bears’ leading receiver this season with 14 catches for 224 yards.
The University of Central Arkansas had a 6.2 percent increase in freshman enrollment, bringing the freshman class to 1,961 students for the fall of 2011. The overflow of freshmen caused a temporary shortage in housing for the incoming class. Residence halls are over capacity, with an occupancy rate of 100.69 percent. Despite the increase in the entering freshmen, overall enrollment at UCA is down 2.4 percent.
(1996)
Carey Bittle of Quitman has returned from an eight-day stay in New York City, where she competed in the International Modeling and Talent Association Convention. She was first runner-up in the singing category of female vocalist, ages 18 and older. She is now waiting to receive original music to record and send to Nashville. She is a daughter of Bob and Faye Bittle of Quitman.
Milton H. and Lorraine F. Carter of Conway will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary at an open house on Sept. 22. The Carters were married Sept. 19, 1926, in Kankakee County, Ill. Mr. and Mrs. Carter are both retired. They have a son, Charles F. “Chuck” Carter, and two grandchildren. Mr. Carter was born April 8, 1904, in Peotone, Ill., and Mrs. Carter was born July 5, 1907, in Kankakee County.
(1971)
Mr. and Mrs. D.L. Burr and daughter, Debbie, spent the weekend visiting relatives in Neosho and Carthage, Mo.
Mr. and Mrs. Jack Jumper Jr. are parents of their first child, a son, Jack Jumper III, born at Memorial Hospital. Mrs. Jumper is the former Karen White, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Travis White of Conway. Paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Jack Jumper of Conway. The baby is a great-grandson of Mrs. Maggie White of Monticello, Elza Baker of Warren and Mrs. W.E. Jumper of Conway.
Weekend guests of Mrs. Lucy Looper were Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Hill and Alvin Turner of Denver.
Mr. and Mrs. J.P. McGaughey of Pine Bluff and Mrs. C. McGaughey and children, Richard and Karen of Little Rock were holiday guests of Mr. and Mrs. Coy W. Gentry.
Weekend guests of Mr. and Mrs. Doyle Reynolds were their daughter, Mrs. Thurl Smith, Mr. Smith and sons, Thurl Jr. and Les David, of Fordyce.
