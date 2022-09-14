Deborah Lewis, a “History Helper” with the Arkansas Living History Association, was pictured helping St. Joseph student Reilly Mullaney dress like a woman of the 1800s. Lewis visited the eighth-grade Arkansas History class at the school to talk about the Hunter-Dunbar expedition commissioned by President Thomas Jefferson in 1804.
Two University of Central Arkansas Bears grabbed two of the three weekly Southland Conference Player of the Week awards. Senior wide receiver/kick returner Jesse Grandy of Pine Bluff was named the SLC Special Teams Player of the Week. Junior quarterback Wynrick Smothers of Destrehan, La., was named the SLC Offensive Player of the Week.
Nina Mead and Christine Alongi, University of Central Arkansas students, were pictured setting off on the first leg of the run with the game ball for the upcoming game against Arkansas State University in Jonesboro. The run was preceded by a breakfast at the home of the UCA president, where the theme “A.S. Who?” was carried out with cheers and chants.
Dora “Dody” Leach McAfee of Enola will celebrate her 70th birthday at a reception. She was born at Enola in 1927 and graduated from Enola High School in 1945. She graduated from Arkansas State Teachers College in 1949 with a degree in home economics. She was a home extension agent in Fulton County for a time, and later taught and lived at Viola (Fulton County), Bradford (White County), Vilonia, Enola and Mount Vernon. Her first husband, Horace Leach, died in 1986. Her second husband, Terrell “Bo” McAfee died this past June. She has a son and daughter and eight stepchildren.
Miss Marie Donovan of Pine Bluff is spending some time with her brother, Francis T. Donovan, and family. Miss Donovan is recuperating from injuries suffered in an automobile accident. She was hospitalized for several weeks.
Mr. and Mrs. Elton Hedstrom will return to their home in Hastings, Neb., after spending several days with Mr. and Mrs. H.P. Westmoreland. Mr. Hedstrom formerly was a decorator with Westmoreland’s Inc. furniture store here.
Visitors of Mr. and Mrs. Chester R. Loyd are her son, William Hal Fraser Jr., of Tampa, Fla., and her daughter, Mrs. Bill Chambers, Mr. Chambers, Billy Roy and Walt, of Great Falls, Mont. They will also visit their sister, Mrs. Jerel D. Seay, Mr. Seay and sons, and their uncle, E.E. Fraser, and family.
