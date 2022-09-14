Deborah Lewis, a “History Helper” with the Arkansas Living History Association, was pictured helping St. Joseph student Reilly Mullaney dress like a woman of the 1800s. Lewis visited the eighth-grade Arkansas History class at the school to talk about the Hunter-Dunbar expedition commissioned by President Thomas Jefferson in 1804.

Two University of Central Arkansas Bears grabbed two of the three weekly Southland Conference Player of the Week awards. Senior wide receiver/kick returner Jesse Grandy of Pine Bluff was named the SLC Special Teams Player of the Week. Junior quarterback Wynrick Smothers of Destrehan, La., was named the SLC Offensive Player of the Week.

