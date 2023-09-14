By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2013)
The University of Central Arkansas’ Marissa Collins, a three-time all-conference pick, is one of three players from the Sugar Bears on the All Southland Conference volleyball team. Joining her on the team are Alicia Dittrich, a junior, and Jessica Nagy, a senior. The Sugar Bears are the defending regular season and tournament champions. The Sugar Bears claimed their third Southland Conference regular season title in four years and advanced to the NCAA tournament for the first time in school history. In 2010, Collins was the first player in league history to be named conference freshman and setter of the year in the same season.
(1998)
Greenbrier Potter Motors, a Major Pony League team, recently won the Arkansas Amateur Baseball Association District 6 title and finished second in the state. They posted a record of 18-5. Team members are Chris Earnhart, Billy Hartness, Dustin Tackett, Jeremy Burgess, Jeffrey Robinson, Clint Wallace, Tony Loveless, Jimmy Anthony, Tim Woody, David Brown, James McClendon, A.D. Davis, Kyle Schmidt and Daniel Pierce. Coaches are Joey Wallace, Rick Woody and Mike Tackett.
Amy Leigh Outlaw is this year’s recipient of the James S. Garrison, M.D., Endowed Scholarship. She is a student at the University of Central Arkansas and is working toward a master’s degree in speech language pathology. Recipients are awarded $500 per semester for two semesters. The staff, community and Conway Regional Medical Center employees have contributed more than $15,000 to the scholarship fund, which was established after Dr. Garrison’s retirement in June 1995. Dr. Garrison attended the recent scholarship presentation.
(1973)
Mrs. Jewell Neff, a secretary in the office of Conway Mayor Walter Dunaway, reported that the mayor’s office had received a request for information about local monsters. The unusual request came from a woman in Washington, D.C., seeking information about the Fouke Monster. The letter was addressed to “The Honorable Mayor of Faulk County, in care of city hall.” Postal officials routed the letter to Faulkner County and to Mayor Dunaway. In her letter the woman says she and her family, after seeing the movie “The Legend of Boggy Creek,” believed that such a creature could exist and they would like to know more about it. Mrs. Neff said the letter would be forwarded to the small town of Fouke, about 15 miles southeast of Texarkana.
