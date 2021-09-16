(2011)
Nathan Dick, University of Central Arkansas quarterback, has been honored nationally by being named the national Offensive Player of the Week by The Sports Network/Fathead.com and also named a College Sporting News All-Star for the week. Dick led the Bears in a near upset of Football Bowl Division Louisiana Tech in Ruston. This season, he has completed 56 of 88 passes for 652 yard and seven touchdowns.
For the third consecutive day, the Hendrix College women’s soccer team recorded a shutout on the road, this time overpowering the University of the Ozarks, 5-0, Monday afternoon. The Warriors’ (3-3) scoring was done by a trio of juniors, with Rebecca Rahn netting two goals and two assists, Mel Roach getting two goals and an assist, and Morgan Scott chipping in the other goal.
(1996)
Namon and May Ann Diehl of Vilonia will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at a family gathering. They were married Sept. 21, 1946, by the Rev. E.F. Simmons in Vilonia. Mr. Diehl was born at Vilonia, a son of the late Arthur William and Johnnie McHenry Diehl. He is a retired iron work. Mrs. Diehl was born at the Saltillo community, daughter of the late Garland and Jettie Brown Black. She is retired from International Shoe Co. They have four children, Edwin Diehl, Christil Bartlett, Johnnie Ussery and Sandra Nelson. They have 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Five generations gathered recently with Dollie Mitchell of Conway, who is 101. Pictured in the newspaper with Mrs. Mitchell were her great-great-granddaughter, Madison Pratt, 4 months; her great-grandson, Paul Pratt Jr.; her grandson, Paul Pratt; and her daughter, Ilah Dean Pratt.
(1971)
Sam Fausett, who has been in the photography business for 32 years in Conway, has sold the Sam Fausett Studio at 1129 Harkrider St. to Bob Scroggin. Fausett holds a master’s degree in photography. He and his wife, Mrs. Alice Fausett, will continue to reside in Conway.
Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Redick of Hot Springs, formerly of the Mount Olive community in Faulkner County, recently observed their 50th anniversary. They were married Sept. 10, 1921, in Faulkner County. Mr. Redick is a retired road department employee. They have three daughters, Mrs. Hyman Kovsky, Mrs. Robert W. Whitehorn and Mrs. Helen Humphrey. They have six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The Bronze Star has been presented to Navy Lt. Cmdr. John B. Bonds. Bonds, a graduate of Conway High School and Rice University, is a son of Mr. and Mrs. Fay Bonds of Conway. Cmdr. Bonds is stationed in Long Beach, Calif., where he resides with his wife, son and daughter. The award was made “for meritorious service while serving as commanding officer of USS Firm from Dec. 11, 1970, to May 10, 1971, during combat operations.”
