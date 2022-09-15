Under the leadership of their new Fire Captain Cody Fullmer, the Greenbrier firefighters have installed a new sign to replace their old red and white painted sign that had been on the front of their station since the building was built about 30 years ago. The new sign was cast of aluminum by Conway Trophy so it will last longer and never rust. The firefighters are also in the process of updating their building with new exterior lighting, signage and some siding, and new shelving for storage inside.
Conway Christian ran its volleyball record to 4-1, taking a 25-16, 25-14, 25-18 victory over St. Joseph on the Eagles’ home court. Noted for their play were Emily Hill, Payton Cope, Landry May, Andrea Howell, Morgan May and Olivia Meriweather.
With record-breaking freshman enrollment of 118 students, the University of Central Arkansas Honors College is beginning its 16th year. The enrollment topped last year’s enrollment of 109. The 1997 freshman class includes students from all over the world, including two from Slovenia. The average ACT score for the class is 30. The Honors College as a whole includes 295 students in majors spread throughout the university, and the students range in age from 17 to 20.
Mike Winter and Sam Popham were pictured assembling a piece of playground equipment at Sallie Cone Elementary School. The school’s Parent-Teacher Organization purchased the equipment through an interest-free loan from the school system to replace old, unsafe equipment. The new playground meets OSHA standards and is handicapped accessible.
Bill Johnson returned home after a brief vacation trip to the Gulf Coast in Mississippi and Florida.
Mr. and Mrs. W.E. Runyan of Forrest City were recent guests of her sister, Mrs. Joe B. McGee, and Mr. McGee.
Dr. and Mrs. Hal J. Kennemer of Dallas, Texas, spent a recent weekend with his sisters, Mrs. Marvell Gaines and Mrs. G.W. Henry, and Mr. Henry.
Mike Langford, son of Mr. and Mrs. Wendell Langford, left for Jonesboro to assume duties as an industrial education teacher in the Jonesboro Public Schools.
Mr. and Mrs. Alva Cook and son, Timothy, recently arrived in Conway. Mr. Cook is store manager at Kroger’s. He was manager of a store in Fort Smith the past seven years.
Mr. and Mrs. Bob Fielder and sons, Greg and Tim, of Broomfield, Colo., are visiting her mother, Mrs. Pearlie Rimmer, and his father, I.H. Fielder, and Mrs. Fielder, of Guy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.