Under the leadership of their new Fire Captain Cody Fullmer, the Greenbrier firefighters have installed a new sign to replace their old red and white painted sign that had been on the front of their station since the building was built about 30 years ago. The new sign was cast of aluminum by Conway Trophy so it will last longer and never rust. The firefighters are also in the process of updating their building with new exterior lighting, signage and some siding, and new shelving for storage inside.

Conway Christian ran its volleyball record to 4-1, taking a 25-16, 25-14, 25-18 victory over St. Joseph on the Eagles’ home court. Noted for their play were Emily Hill, Payton Cope, Landry May, Andrea Howell, Morgan May and Olivia Meriweather.

