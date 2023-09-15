By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2013)
Ellen Smith Elementary School in Conway has earned national recognition under the U.S. Department of Education’s Blue Ribbon Schools Program. The national program recognizes public and private elementary, middle and high schools where students perform at high levels or where significant improvements are being made in students’ academic achievement. Ellen Smith is the second Conway school to earn the title. Jim Stone Elementary School achieved the status in 2011. Both schools house Kindergarten through fourth grade. Principal DeLanna Lacy, Assistant Principal Judy Greer, and others will travel to Washington, D.C. in November to receive the Blue Ribbon award and attend a Department of Education ceremony.
(1998)
Conway Police Chief Bob Harkrider said he will soon be retiring, probably by Nov. 1 at the latest. “I’ve got 24 years and four months, and I’m tired,” he said. Harkrider will begin using his vacation time on Friday and does not plan to return to work. Assistant Police Chief Jerry Snowden will be acting chief. A permanent replacement will be named once Harkrider’s official retirement notice is received. Harkrider said he is retiring from the force “but not from work altogether.” He has a farm in Greenbrier and plans to spend a lot of time at his cabin on the White River.
(1973)
Mr. and Mrs. Ed Martin and daughter, Kathy, were in Arkadelphia to attend the wedding of Miss Jamie Louise Cranor and Mark Haywood Blakely.
Mr. and Mrs. George Ed Hill and daughter, Amy, of San Antonio, Texas, are visiting with Mrs. Hill’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. F.D. Warren. The Warrens also are expecting their son, Frank, who is stationed at Cecil Field in Jacksonville, Fla., and their daughter, Mrs. Carl Collins, and Mr. Collins of Little Rock.
Recent guests of Mrs. Emma Homesley and Floyd were Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Blair, Mrs. Ray Norton and Mrs. Emogene White and Brenda of Woodfords, Calif.; Mrs. Harold Simms of Scott; Mr. and Mrs. Quintin Brakebill of Fort Smith; and Mr. and Mrs. Jack May of McRae.
Miss Cindy Schrekenhofer has returned from Washington, D.C., where she spent three weeks visiting her sister, Mrs. C.P. Dall Jr. and family.
