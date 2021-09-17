(2011)
Curtis and Mary Fulmer of Conway will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with a come-and-go celebration on Sept. 24. The former Mary Doris Brown and Curtis Fulmer were married Sept. 27, 1941, in Mount Vernon. Mr. Fulmer retired from the city of Conway Street Department. He also worked as maintenance supervisor for the Conway schools. Mrs. Fulmer retired from the Conway Human Development Center as a shift coordinator and also worked in the lunchroom at Conway schools and International Shoe Factory. They are parents of Jack Fulmer, Jim Fulmer, Pat Fulmer and Pam May.
Steve Rose of Greenbrier, chief financial officer of Conway Regional Health System, has been elected secretary treasurer of the Healthcare Financial Management Association’s national Board of Directors.
(1996)
Bill and Ledas White of Conway were honored at a surprise 50th wedding anniversary party hosted by their sons and daughters-in-law on Aug. 29. Mr. and Mrs. White were married Aug. 29, 1946, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Mr. White was born March 15, 1925, in Conway, a son of the late Henry and Gertrude Smith White. Mrs. White was born Nov. 28, 1925, in Conway, a daughter of the late Ernest and Jennie Mayor Troillett. They have two sons, Ricky White and Ronnie White, both of Conway, four grandchildren, and a great-grandchild.
Baby Ashley Nicole Hicks-Kennedy of Guy is the fifth generation in her family. Pictured with her in the newspaper were her great-great-grandmother, Floy Austin; her great-grandmother, Anna Dean Glover; her grandmother, Teresa Hicks; and her mother, Amy Kennedy.
(1971)
Mr. and Mrs. Ben Collins of Mayflower celebrated their golden wedding anniversary at a celebration at Northside Pentecostal Church in Mayflower. They were married Sept. 14, 1921. Mr. and Mrs. Collins have seven children, 17 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Conway FHA officers were named recently. Officers include Donna Young, president; Melonie Mallett, first vice president; Sandy Hazel, second vice president; Debbie Covington, third vice president; Nancy Glover, secretary; Debbie Isaacs, reporter; Mary Green, special projects chairman; Wrenetta Dryer, treasurer; and Cindy Hightower, historian.
The Faulkner County road department shop was burglarized recently. Entry was made by cutting a hole in a fence around the property, located on Highway 286 southeast of Conway. The loot included a chainsaw, an electric drill, a battery charger, welding equipment and a grinder.
The Log Cabin Democrat marked the beginning of the 93rd year of publication on Sept. 14, 1971. The newspaper traces its history to 1879. At least 12 different weekly newspapers have been published in Conway beginning in 1875.
