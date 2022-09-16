The number of first-time freshmen enrolled at the University of Central Arkansas this fall jumped 10 percent over last year, officials said recently. This year’s freshman class is up to 2,157 students, according to preliminary enrollment data for the 10th day of classes. Total first-time undergraduate enrollment is up 197 students over the 1,900 mark in 2011. The increase marks the third straight year the first-time undergraduate enrollment has increased at UCA. Despite the increase in entering freshmen, total enrollment overall at UCA fell by 55 students, down from 11,163 in fall 2011 to 11,108 this fall.

Several children were pictured signing the last beam to go up on the new facility for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Faulkner County during a topping out ceremony at the corner of Robins Street and Southern German Lane.

