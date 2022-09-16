The number of first-time freshmen enrolled at the University of Central Arkansas this fall jumped 10 percent over last year, officials said recently. This year’s freshman class is up to 2,157 students, according to preliminary enrollment data for the 10th day of classes. Total first-time undergraduate enrollment is up 197 students over the 1,900 mark in 2011. The increase marks the third straight year the first-time undergraduate enrollment has increased at UCA. Despite the increase in entering freshmen, total enrollment overall at UCA fell by 55 students, down from 11,163 in fall 2011 to 11,108 this fall.
Several children were pictured signing the last beam to go up on the new facility for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Faulkner County during a topping out ceremony at the corner of Robins Street and Southern German Lane.
Six Conway Senior High School students have qualified as semifinalists in the 43rd annual National Merit Scholarship Corp. competition. Being among about 15,000 national semifinalists, the students will compete for about 7,400 Merit Scholarship awards to be presented next spring. The students are Alison N. Dunn, Kirk W. Fields, Danielle M. LaFond, David M. McCullars, Jordan J. Raniszeski, and Carey Voss. The semifinalists represent less than 1 percent of each state’s high school graduating class.
Mike LaBombard of Springhill was pictured surveying the scene at Woolly Hollow State Park during Frontier Days. The event recreates the period from Colonial times to the mid-1800s. LaBombard, who is a member of the Potowatami tribe and whose birth name is Qismetau, was dressed as a member of that tribe from the 1750s who was close friends to Tecumseh.
Mrs. Charles Baxter returned from a two-week trip to El Cajon, Calif. She was there to attend the wedding of her son, Charles Stephen Baxter, and Patricia Hunnell.
Steve Thompson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Gene Thompson, has as a house guest this week his cousin, Walter Wolfe, of Greenville, Miss. Walter’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Bob Wolfe, will arrive by private plane this weekend to return their son to Greenville. Mrs. Wolfe is Mrs. Thompson’s sister.
Guests of Mr. and Mrs. Bob Graham in the Pickles Gap community are his sister, Mrs. W.H. Langford, Mr. Langford and Mr. and Mrs. Rolland Dierks of Wichita, Kan.
Dr. and Mrs. Jim F. Barham and children, Pat and Kevin, left for their home in Ada, Okla., after visiting with his mother, Mrs. Joe Waddill, Mr. Waddill, and his brother, Bob Barham, Mrs. Barham and children, Nancy and Bobby.
