(2011)
Robert and Pauline Stewart of Mount Vernon celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Sept. 15. They were married Sept. 15, 1951, in Benton. Robert is a U.S. Air Force Veteran and a retired mechanic. Pauline worked for Polyvend Inc. in Conway. They have four children, Robert Alan Stewart, Paula Pearce, Robbie Phillip, and Tammie Reach. They have 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Conway has officially been named a Bicycle Friendly Community. The decision came at the national meeting of the League of American Bicyclists on Sept. 14. The Conway Advocates for Bicyclists announced the designation at the third annual Conway Fall Classic. Some 150 riders participated in the tour that benefited the Conway Interfaith Clinic and CAB. CAB President Jim Bruce said the designation is “key to building a place people want to live, work and visit.”
(1996)
Hendrix College’s Aquakids recently finished their summer season in the Shirleen Tullgren Memorial Meet at Mountain Home. Ashley Brandt and Heather Clause were the high-point winners in their division. Tiffany Brandt and Hannah Calef were second and third in the high-point standings in their division. Erin Lawson was third in points in his division and J.T. Jumonville was a second-place winner, missing first place by two points. Zac Calef, 10, swimming in the 18-and-under division, was third in points.
Frank and Treva Holt of Conway celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at a family celebration. They were married Sept. 12, 1946, in Indiana. Mr. Holt, born Aug. 3, 1920, and Mrs. Holt was born Feb. 12, 1922. They moved to Conway when he retired from Northrop Corp. working as an aerospace engineer at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. For 18 years. Mrs. Holt owned her own beauty shop before they married. They have four children, Lou Cinda Holt, Erik Lee Holt, Dr. Brian Holt, and Kevin Holt, and two grandsons.
(1971)
Bill R. Pate of Conway has been appointed by Gov. Dale Bumpers to the 18-member Advisory Council on Community Services and Continuing Education Programs, which is authorized by Title 1 of the federal Higher Education Act of 1965. Pate’s term ends June 30, 1973. He is vice president for public affairs at State College of Arkansas.
Mr. and Mrs. Joe Scott Ford were in Little Rock on Monday to attend an antique show.
Mrs. L.T. Corlett of Pasadena, Calif., is a guest of her sister, Mrs. Della Smith.
Mrs. Mary Ruth Lucy and children, Pamela, Sandra and Greg, have returned to California after a week’s visit with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Melton Williams, and other relatives here.
Mrs. Isaac Laksonen of Livonia, Mich., is visiting her sister, Mrs. Lucille Adams, and family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.