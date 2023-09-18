2013
Conway’s boys took a 14-stroke victory in a nine-hole golf match among four teams at Conway Country Club. The Wampus Cats Blue team combined for a 152 to prevail over Russellville, 161; Bryant, 166; and Conway White, 172. Whit Parker and Lincoln Hill tied for medalist honors at 1-over 36. Other scores for Conway’s top team were Carter Cloe, 37, and Josh Walker and Clay Bradshaw, 43. Scores for Conway White were Kyler Sanson, 40; Grayson McEowen, 42; Luke Baker and Grant Risinger, 45; Dylan Smith and Preston Lemons, 47; and Michael Tate, 57. In the three-team girls match, Bryant took first with a 128 and Conway Blue took second at 134.
1998
Karl Jones, a senior history major at Hendrix College, recently competed in the U.S. National Jump Rope Championships in Orlando, Fla. A son of Betty Jones of Tulsa, Okla., and Jay Jones of Mesa, Ariz., he received first place in Male Single Rope three-minute speed, which is an endurance test. He also got first place in Male Single Rope one-minute speed and third place in Male Single Rope Freestyle. There were 12 competitors in his 19-and-over age division. Jones’ activities at Hendrix include being elected 1998-99 Senate president and serving as coordinator for New Student Orientation for 1997 and 1998. He also has been assistant coach of the Sallie Cone Elementary School Jump Rope team for the past two years.
1973
Laura Robins, Conway’s queen representative to the National High School Rodeo finals, captured second runner-up honors at the finals in Ogden, Utah. Other contestants at the rodeo finals and their rank included Wayne Wilcox and Mark Goodman of Greenbrier, 15, team roping; Eddie Pratt of Conway, 10, bull riding; and Donna Diehl of Conway, 14, barrel racing. Miss Robins, 17, a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Robins, also finished second in horsemanship. She was first runner-up for Arkansas High School Rodeo Queen and represented Arkansas at the national contest after Ginger Howard of Springdale, the Arkansas winner, broke her ankle in a rodeo accident. Miss Robins is the first Arkansas representative to place in the top three of the queen’s contest since Pam Martin of Parkin won the national title in 1968.
Mr. and Mrs. Cecil Henderson recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at an open house at the home of their daughter, Mrs. R.W. Morgan, near Greenbrier. The Hendersons were married Aug. 18, 1923, in Walnut Ridge. She is a daughter of the late J.W. and Neston Price Stacks of Guy, and his parents are the late Mr. and Mrs. Love Henderson of Bloomfield, Mo. The couple has another daughter, Mrs. Oleva Douglas of North Little Rock; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
