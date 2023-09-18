2013

Conway’s boys took a 14-stroke victory in a nine-hole golf match among four teams at Conway Country Club. The Wampus Cats Blue team combined for a 152 to prevail over Russellville, 161; Bryant, 166; and Conway White, 172. Whit Parker and Lincoln Hill tied for medalist honors at 1-over 36. Other scores for Conway’s top team were Carter Cloe, 37, and Josh Walker and Clay Bradshaw, 43. Scores for Conway White were Kyler Sanson, 40; Grayson McEowen, 42; Luke Baker and Grant Risinger, 45; Dylan Smith and Preston Lemons, 47; and Michael Tate, 57. In the three-team girls match, Bryant took first with a 128 and Conway Blue took second at 134.

