(2011)
Conway City Attorney Mike Murphy was recently named to Little Rock Air Force Base’s Community Council. The council is a civilian nonprofit organization of central Arkansas community leaders dedicated to serving Little Rock Air Force Base and its people. Members of the council assist base leadership, increase civilian understanding of the objectives of the locally based Air Force and Arkansas Air National Guard, and access community resources to benefit Base personnel.
Recent participants in a new member orientation class for the Faulkner County Board of Realtors were Diane Henson, Kari Jamieson, Donald Marple, Mark Russell Williams, and Bill Holloman.
(1996)
Community members poured into the Baum Gallery of Fine Art at the University of Central Arkansas to view five paintings on display from the National Gallery of Art in Washington. This is the first time the Baum Gallery has displayed works from the National Gallery. The five pieces are Marie Harriman by Andre Derain, The Breton Wedding by Georges Rouault, Pastry Chef by Chaim Soutine, Palm Palisades by Graham Sutherland, and The Ragged One by Rico LeBrun. Security, staffing of the Baum Gallery, and environmental controls of the gallery to ensure the preservation of the art were all reviewed before the display was installed.
(1971)
Out-of-town guests attending a dinner at the home of Misses Jewel and Hazel Lasley were Mr. and Mrs. Terrell Lasley, Mr. and Mrs. J.A. Bell, Mr. and Mrs. Kelton Keathley and children, Kelta Lee, James Harrell and Loulynn; and Miss Kelly Lasley. Also present were Mrs. Mary Burnett and son, Robert; Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Hartwick; Mrs. L.T. Lasley and children, Debbie and Mike Dunaway; Mr. and Mrs. Ellis Lasley; Mrs. Louis B. Setzler and children, Luke, Jess and Mark; and Dibrell Ingram and son, Dibrell Jr.
Recent guests of Mrs. Edna Gentry were Odell Lyons, his mother, Mrs. Nancy Lyons, and a sister, Mrs. Ozie Lyons, al of Fort Payne, Alabama. They also visited Mr. and Mrs. John Mode Gentry and Mrs. Nora Douglas.
Recent guests of Mrs. Norman E. Rodgers were Mr. and Mrs. John O. Maiden of Phoenix, Arizona, who were returning home from Atlanta, Georgia, where they enrolled their daughter, Miss Judith Maiden, in the school of Pediatrics at Emory University.
Winners in the Conway Duplicate Bridge Club competition Tuesday night were Mrs. William C. Jones and J. Arthur Dunaway, first; Mrs. E.E. Fraser and Mrs. J.O. Hefley, second; Mrs. Wiley E. Dean and Mrs. James W. Slaughter, third; Mrs. D.O. Harton Jr. and Mrs. Jim Mabry, fourth; and Mrs. R.L. Gandy and Mrs. T.K. Fulmer, fifth.
