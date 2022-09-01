About 40 of Faulkner County’s own “celebrities” waited tables at US Pizza recently in a benefit for the American Cancer Society. The restaurant hosted the most successful fund-raiser of its kind in the state last year. Prior to the event organized by Hunter and Esther McClellan, co-owners of the restaurant, the highest amount raised with the Celebrity Waiter event was $7,500. Proceeds from the event will go to cancer research.
Don and Debbie Weaver announce the engagement of their daughter, Abbie Elizabeth, to Jonathan David Stalnaker, son of Jeff and Teresa Stalnaker, all of Conway. Abbie is a 2006 graduate of Conway High School and a 2010 graduate of the University of Arkansas. Jonathan is a 2007 graduate of Conway High School, a 2011 graduate of the University of Arkansas, and earned his Master of Accounting in 2012 at the University of Central Arkansas. They are to be married Sept. 29, 2012.
Two Faulkner County youngsters were members of the Little Rock Tigers, which recently reached the final round of 16 at the AAU National 14-and-under baseball tournament in Florida. Kirby Mize of Vilonia and Zac Reynolds of Greenbrier were members of the team. Mize, who played centerfield, is a son of Bill and Sherry Mize. Reynolds, who played shortstop and pitcher, is a son of Ricky and Trina Reynolds of Greenbrier. The Tigers were 6-3 in the tournament that included 66 teams from 39 states.
Scotty Campbell of Conway recently won the 12-13 state championship on the Arkansas PGA Junior Tour. He qualified for the state championship by winning the Central Regional Competition at Burns Park Golf Course. He shot a 78 for a two-stroke victory over Matt Montgomery of the Northeast Region. Campbell is a son of Jim and Kara Campbell of Conway.
Mr. and Mrs. George W. Pollard will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday. The Pollards were married Sept. 3, 1922, at the Burnett Church of Christ in Clayton, N.M. They have four daughters and a son: Mrs. Grover Sprott, Mrs. Wilma Bushee, Mrs. Henry D. Thurman, Mrs. John W. Sides and James Paul Pollard. They have several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mrs. Pollard is the former Pearl Mullen. Mr. Pollard is retired from Virco Mfg. Corp.
Miss Wrenetta Dyer, a member of the Conway Chapter Arkansas Association of Future Homemakers of America, was in Little Rock for the annual meeting of the State Executive Council. Miss Dyer, a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Maxwell Dyer, serves as treasurer of Federation III.
Mrs. Dan Harrell and Mrs. Coy Gentry were in Sherrill to attend a tea shower honoring Miss Kathryn Albright, bride-elect of Jack Coop of Hope.
