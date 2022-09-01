About 40 of Faulkner County’s own “celebrities” waited tables at US Pizza recently in a benefit for the American Cancer Society. The restaurant hosted the most successful fund-raiser of its kind in the state last year. Prior to the event organized by Hunter and Esther McClellan, co-owners of the restaurant, the highest amount raised with the Celebrity Waiter event was $7,500. Proceeds from the event will go to cancer research.

Don and Debbie Weaver announce the engagement of their daughter, Abbie Elizabeth, to Jonathan David Stalnaker, son of Jeff and Teresa Stalnaker, all of Conway. Abbie is a 2006 graduate of Conway High School and a 2010 graduate of the University of Arkansas. Jonathan is a 2007 graduate of Conway High School, a 2011 graduate of the University of Arkansas, and earned his Master of Accounting in 2012 at the University of Central Arkansas. They are to be married Sept. 29, 2012.

