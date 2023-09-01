By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2013)
Dr. Ken and Joy Upham recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a trip to Branson, Mo. The Uphams have two sons, Bruce and Stephen, five grandchildren and two great-grandsons, all of whom live in Texas. The Uphams came to Conway nearly 40 years ago for Dr. Upham to take a position with the then-State College of Arkansas (now the University of Central Arkansas). The Uphams also offered Marriage Enrichment weekend retreats for a number of years. They have been active members of First Presbyterian Church in Conway.
(1998)
John “Eddie” and Frances Fenner of Conway celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a dinner and dance Aug. 14 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Conway. The Fenners were married Aug. 14, 1948, by Julius Thorn at his home in Guy. Mrs. Fenner is a daughter of the late Elmer and Verna Joyner of Guy. Mr. Fenner is a son of the late Floyd and Allie Fenner of Jewell, Kan. They have five grandchildren, 14 grandchildren and a great-grandchild.
Hayden Henningsen, a senior from Conway High School, recently represented Arkansas at the National Youth Science Camp in West Virginia. Henningsen and another Arkansas delegate joined representatives from each state and four foreign countries at the four-week program. At the camp, now in its 35th year, delegates attend lectures and participate in directed studies led by experts in fields as diverse as quantum mechanics and bird migration. The program features more than 30 scientists in fields ranging from genetic diseases to astrophysics to ultrasound technology.
(1973)
Mrs. Bill Rogers and children, Lee, Laura and Bryce, of Jonesboro were weekend guests of their parents and grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Phil Bumpers. Mr. Rogers arrived on Sunday to accompany his family home.
Mr. and Mrs. Robert Lorenzen and children, Christopher, Libby and Bruce, of Pittsburgh, Pa., arrived to visit Mrs. Lorenzen’s father, James H. Moore. Mrs. Lorenzen is the former Claire Moore. The Pittsburgh family will vacation in the Ozarks after leaving Conway.
Marine Pvt. Michael S. Henriksen, son of Mr. and Mrs. Einar Henriksen of Conway, has reported for duty at the Marine Corps Base at Twentynine Palms, Calif.
Mr. and Mrs. Garret Chitwood returned to their home in Washington, D.C., after visiting his mother, Mrs. G.C. Chitwood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.