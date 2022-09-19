(2012)

St. Joseph School senior class President Jared Thielke and class Secretary Taylor Welch were pictured presenting the Senior Class Banner to the student body during recent church services. Creating a banner to represent the senior class has been a tradition at the school since 2002. Sophomore Emma Davis designed and painted this year’s banner over the summer. Senior Joe Batchelor suggested the quotation, “The question is not how far but do we possess the spiritual fortitude, the depth of faith, to go as far as necessary.” 

