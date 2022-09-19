St. Joseph School senior class President Jared Thielke and class Secretary Taylor Welch were pictured presenting the Senior Class Banner to the student body during recent church services. Creating a banner to represent the senior class has been a tradition at the school since 2002. Sophomore Emma Davis designed and painted this year’s banner over the summer. Senior Joe Batchelor suggested the quotation, “The question is not how far but do we possess the spiritual fortitude, the depth of faith, to go as far as necessary.”
About 150 people hooted and clapped as the ribbon was cut and the Conway Senior Center was renamed the Conway Senior Wellness and Activity Center – among only nine centers to achieve the wellness status statewide. The new state designation is the first step in the senior center’s effort to build a new 38,000-square-foot center. Executive Director Debra Robinson said she hopes the designation will mean a chance at grants that could help them build a $9 million facility for the elderly in Faulkner County.
The Conway School District’s Board of Education said farewell to two long-time officials. The board formally accepted the resignation of Superintendent Ray Simon as part of a package of personnel changes. Simon will become director of the state Department of Education on Sept. 22. Also attending his last official board meeting was member Jim Murphy, who decided not to run for re-election as his term expires this year. Simon thanked past and present school board members and praised the work of faculty, staff and administration for opening the schools smoothly this fall, despite a new middle school and different grade setup at the high school level.
Royce Long, representing Conway Small Engine, was recently presented the Blue Leader Award for outstanding Dixon ZTR mower sales achievements. Conway Small Engine has been an authorized Dixon dealership since 1993.
Mr. and Mrs. Fred McNew were in St. Louis, Mo., last week to attend a director’s conference for Production Credit Association. Afterwards, they visited in Columbia, Mo., with her daughters, Miss Mary Jane King and Mrs. Paul Sohrabpour and Mr. Sohrabpour.
Mr. and Mrs. C.G. McKaskle and children, Michael, Debra and Karen, returned home to Greenbrier after a week’s vacation in Dogpatch, Silver Dollar City at Branson, Mo., and Rockaway Beach, Mo. They also visited her uncle, Tom Payne, and Mrs. Payne of Puxico, Mo.
Mr. and Mrs. Chuck Jackson have moved to Memphis, Tenn., where he has an assistant teaching position while working toward a master’s degree in audiology at Memphis State University. Mrs. Jackson, the former Shirley Snyder, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Snyder, is to be employed by an ophthalmologist. Mr. Jackson, a recent graduate of State College of Arkansas, is a son of Mr. and Mrs. Jim Jackson.
