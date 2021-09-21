(2011)
Erin Brockovich, consumer advocate, offered an empowering message to the crowd gathered at the Reynolds Performance Hall at the University of Central Arkansas. Brockovich is the former file clerk whose investigations resulted in “one of the biggest direct action lawsuits in U.S. history,” and she is the subject of an Oscar-winning movie. She was the first speaker in a series of lectures sponsored by UCA and the Log Cabin Democrat.
Three Conway martial arts students recently earned several awards in the 2011 Arkansas Taekwondo state championship. They are Kalista Pettus, girls color belt division, who won first in forms and weapons; Blair Hollender, women black belt division, who won first in forms, weapons and sparring; and Alex Schuch, boys color belt division, who won first in sparring.
(1996)
Kerry Joe Allen of Conway has been elected national president of the Sunday School and Holiness Young People’s Union (HYPU) of the Church of Christ (Holiness) USA. He will serve a four-year term. Allen is a stepson and son of Paul and Shirley McCuien, and a biological son of James “Jimmy” Harvey. He is employed by the Arkansas Air National Guard, and is a member of Christ Temple Church of Christ (Holiness) USA, where he serves as youth director, minister of music, and trustee.
Bill Plummer of Plumerville, a graduate of the University of Central Arkansas, has had a Distinguished Service Award created in his honor by the Arkansas Florists Association for being a leader in the florist industry in the state for almost four decades. He has owned Plummer’s Flower Shop in Morrilton since 1958.
(1971)
Mrs. Annie Lee Davis and son, Sam Davis, returned from Virginia Beach, Va., where they visited Wilbert Castellow and children, Donna, Dale and Deborah. Mr. Castellow is the husband of Mrs. Davis’ niece, the late Mrs. Peggy Ann Castellow. Mrs. Davis and her son made the trip by plane.
Dr. Douglas A. Poindexter and children, Joseph and Ruth, returned from Chattanooga, Tenn., where they visited their mother and grandmother, Mrs. H.A. Poindexter, and other relatives.
Mr. and Mrs. Jess F. Dempsey returned from Houston, Texas, where they visited their son, Jack, Mrs. Dempsey, and daughter, Miranda. They also visited Mr. and Mrs. Lonnie Dunn and daughter, Marrilee.
Mrs. Dula Butler, formerly of Kensett, has moved to Conway. She is the mother of Mrs. Roger Mills of Conway.
Mrs. Hildreth Crafton, Mrs. J.C. Dawson and Mrs. Virginia Robins were in Russellville to judge the Pope County Fair horticulture and artistic division.
