The route, the time and the overall plans for the Christmas parade in Vilonia will remain the same as last year. The parade committee held an initial planning meeting. Fire Chief Keith Hillman will serve as the committee chairman. Jill Bonnema of the Vilonia Chamber of Commerce will handle entry forms. The parade will be an evening event with bright lights and glitz. It will begin at the city park and end in the high school parking lot.

In its first Southern Athletic Association match, the Hendrix College volleyball team defeated Rhodes College 24-26, 25-23, 25-22, 25-23 in Memphis. Noted for their play were Kristen Finch, Katie Burchfield, Melissa Clement, Katie Bates, Zoe Calhoun, Jill Sikes and Felicia Beeman.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.