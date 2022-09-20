The route, the time and the overall plans for the Christmas parade in Vilonia will remain the same as last year. The parade committee held an initial planning meeting. Fire Chief Keith Hillman will serve as the committee chairman. Jill Bonnema of the Vilonia Chamber of Commerce will handle entry forms. The parade will be an evening event with bright lights and glitz. It will begin at the city park and end in the high school parking lot.
In its first Southern Athletic Association match, the Hendrix College volleyball team defeated Rhodes College 24-26, 25-23, 25-22, 25-23 in Memphis. Noted for their play were Kristen Finch, Katie Burchfield, Melissa Clement, Katie Bates, Zoe Calhoun, Jill Sikes and Felicia Beeman.
Camp 327 of Conway is featured in Modern Woodmen of America’s web site. The Camp’s Care and Share project is described in an area titled Local Heroes, which highlights the positive activities of Modern Woodmen members across the country.
Larry Crabill, an area district representative for Aid Association for Lutherans, will attend the Professional Excellence Seminar offered by AAL, in Chicago later this month. Crabill’s office services Lutherans and their families in Conway, Little Rock, North Little Rock and Maumelle.
Chris McCool was recently named employee of the month at Rock-Tenn Co. He is a finishing department operator and was recognized for outstanding job performance. He has been with the company since July 1987.
Mr. and Mrs. Louis Piggee have returned from a week’s vacation in Coffeeville, Kan. They were guests of their daughter, Mrs. Charles McDaniel, and the Rev. McDaniel. They also visited her nephew, James R. Fields, Mrs. Fields, and children, Marsha, Beverly and Anthony, in Kansas City, Mo., and nieces in Chicago, Ill., Mrs. Robert S. Howell and Mrs. Walter Wallace and their families.
Rev. and Mrs. T.C. Harty Jr. and daughters, Linda and Pam, have returned to their home in Birmingham after spending a few days with his mother, Mrs. Cora Mae Harty, and his sister, Mrs. Ruben Lloyd, Mr. Lloyd and Tilden Wayne. Before coming to Conway, they toured the Ozarks around Eureka Springs and saw the Passion Play and other places of interest.
Richard Sharrock, son of Mr. and Mrs. Francis Sharrock, returned from Saigon, South Vietnam, where he has been on shore duty in the Navy as an English language instructor for the past 10 months. During his tour of duty, he visited Col. and Mrs. Charles Ray in Bangkok, Thailand, and Malaysia and Singapore.
