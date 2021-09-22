(2011)
Oppressive heat meant record water and electricity use in July and August, the Conway Corp. board learned this week. Even Brewer Lake, the city’s water supply, reflected the increased demand for water, in spite of more than six inches of recorded rainfall.
The Conway Lady Cats volleyball team remained unbeaten in 7A-Central Conference play, sweeping North Little Rock, 29-27, 25-17 and 27-25. North Little Rock entered the match undefeated in conference play before the Lady Cats (10-1, 6-0) held serve on their home court. Madison Dayer had 15 digs and 10 kills, while Abby Mann finished with 19 digs. Ferrin Macon finished with 19 assists and six kills, and McCall Wilkins added three blocks.
(1996)
Roosevelt Sanders recently celebrated his 20-year anniversary at Virco Mfg. Corp. and received a certificate and pin for his years of service. He has served as a welder, set-up person and lead person in welding, and as a machine operator on the shift in injection molding.
Central Baptist Church in Conway was setting for the wedding ceremony on Aug. 31, 1996, of Aimee Reynolds and Jeff Prince. Parents of the couple are Jerry and Patti Reynolds of Conway and Mary Beth Prince and the late John Prince. The Rev. Don Chandler of Conway performed the double-ring ceremony. The bride wore a princess-style gown of satin with a sweetheart neckline and a bodice embellished with pearls.
(1971)
Mr. and Mrs. Joe Scott Ford were weekend guests of his brother, J.R. Ford, and Mrs. Ford, and his sister, Mrs. J.R. Showers and Mr. Showers, in Tulsa, Okla.
Mr. and Mrs. W.H. Conley of Stockton, Calif., have returned home after visiting his sister, Mrs. Daniel Coffman and Mr. and Mrs. D.W. Coffman.
Recent guests of Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Duran were their son, Jimmy Duran of Little Rock, and their daughter, Mrs. James Blair, Mr. Blair and daughters, Chara Jo and Debra Kay, of Atlanta.
Mrs. Darrell Graddy returned home after visiting her sisters, Mrs. Carl Gunn and family in Phoenix, Ariz., and Mrs. Troy Langrell and family in Santa Ana, Calif.
Mr. and Mrs. Howard Ridgely and daughter, Leanne, flew Thursday to Washington, D.C., to attend the wedding of their niece, Miss Lynn Ridgely. They will return Sunday.
Volunteers from the Faulkner County chapter of the American Red Cross working today at the Veterans Hospital in Little Rock were Mrs. Ken Eckert, Mrs. Henry Enderlin, Mrs. Paul Goens, Mrs. Paul Hiegel, Mrs. Sylvester Moix, Mrs. Ed Schneider, and Mrs. J.C. Thessing.
