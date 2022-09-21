Hendrix College was recently awarded a $1,118,063 grant from the National Science Foundation. The grant will support a five-year education research project to recruit and prepare 19 outstanding science, technology, engineering, and mathematics majors to teach in secondary high-need schools for grades seven through 12 in the Arkansas Delta. The grant also supports them during their first two years of teaching in the Delta. The project will be led by Hendrix faculty members Dionne B. Jackson, Liz U. Gron, Todd Tinsley and James Jennings.

Conway School District Teachers of the Year were named recently. They are Jeremy Lowe, Tim Trawick, Bruce McSpadden, Leanna Floyd, Donna Wilchie, Teri Odom, Gayle Chapman, Janey Brown, Margaret Razer, Monica Hutchison, Alicia Francis, Linda Wall, Crystal Rehm, Torrie Achan, Erin Stanton, and Sheila Brooks.

