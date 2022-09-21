Hendrix College was recently awarded a $1,118,063 grant from the National Science Foundation. The grant will support a five-year education research project to recruit and prepare 19 outstanding science, technology, engineering, and mathematics majors to teach in secondary high-need schools for grades seven through 12 in the Arkansas Delta. The grant also supports them during their first two years of teaching in the Delta. The project will be led by Hendrix faculty members Dionne B. Jackson, Liz U. Gron, Todd Tinsley and James Jennings.
Conway School District Teachers of the Year were named recently. They are Jeremy Lowe, Tim Trawick, Bruce McSpadden, Leanna Floyd, Donna Wilchie, Teri Odom, Gayle Chapman, Janey Brown, Margaret Razer, Monica Hutchison, Alicia Francis, Linda Wall, Crystal Rehm, Torrie Achan, Erin Stanton, and Sheila Brooks.
Dr. Ginger McGehee was recently recognized at commencement exercises in Key West, Fla., by the American Chiropractic Association’s Council on Neurology. She has completed a three-year program of post-doctoral education in neurology.
Ed and Jeri Myrick, owners of the Book Traders Bookstores of Conway and North Little Rock, attended the annual meeting and trade show of the Mid-South Booksellers Association in San Antonio. Independent booksellers from six states previewed new books exhibited by more than 50 publishers.
Recent visitors of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Sample were her brother, W.O. Quattlebaum, and Mrs. Quattlebaum, and their granddaughter, Starla Lawrence, of Clinton, and Mrs. Sample’s sister, Mrs. Johnny Clark, and Mr. Clark of Shirley.
Mrs. Robert C. Yingling of St. Johns, Antigua, West Indies, is visiting her mother, Mrs. Thelma James, at Quitman.
Mrs. John R. McHenry and daughters, Laura and Kathy, of Huntsville, Ala., returned home after visiting her mother, Mrs. W.C. Jones, and Mr. Jones, and her mother-in-law, Mrs. Rayo McHenry.
The Rev. and Mrs. Ben F. Jordan and sons, Steve and Chris, returned from a two-week vacation. They visited his twin brother, Jimmie L. Jordan, and family in Rayville, La., and spent three days in New Orleans, La. The family then returned to Mrs. Jordan’s farm home near Quitman, where they remained a week.
Mr. and Mrs. Al Hiegel and children, Mary Ann and Jerry, returned from a two-week vacation to the West Coast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.