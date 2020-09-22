(2010)
Voters approved a millage increase for the Conway School District to fund the district’s proposed 2012 construction and reconstruction plans. The 1.9-mill increase would cost an average family about $57 more each year on a $150,000 home.
The Faulkner County Fair was under way, with the annual parade kicking off festivities. The parade was dedicated to county school, commercial, political and civic floats. The Jim Stone Elementary School float was named the top float in the parade.
The Centennial Valley Golf and Athletic Club announced the winners of its August Senior Scramble. First Flight: Bob Elliott, Jim Fulmer, Phil Kordsmeier, 60; Betty Beasley, Tom Holt, Corky Meins, 61; Peggy Smith, Mike Grady, Howard Kimball, 63. Second Flight: Leta Garrett, Bob Garrett, Larry Rowlett, 65; Lee Anne Hess, Steve Hess, Paul Fisch, 65 (carded); Annette Thomas, Said Thomas, Brent Clark, 65.
(1995)
Martin Shell was named assistant dean for Development and Alumni Relations at the University of Pennsylvania School of Law. A son of Dr. and Mrs. John R. Shell, he is a Conway High School and Hendrix College graduate.
The Twentieth Century Club’s monthly luncheon program held last week featured the topic “Memories”. Mrs. Coy Turner presented a program consisting of memorable years of club activities from its origin in 1947 to the present. Hostess chairman was Mrs. Lewis Thompson, assisted by Mrs. W.J. Burton, Mrs. C.W. Harper and Mrs. Bernard Smith.
Miss Arkansas USA Pageant contestants arrived in Conway this week. The pageant was scheduled for Thursday through Saturday, with the finals on Saturday evening at the Conway Public Schools Auditorium. The top 10 finalists will compete in swimsuit, evening gown and on-stage interview.
(1970)
Activities at band camp at Arkansas Tech this summer – which included 22 high school students from Conway – would be featured on a 30-minute program televised statewide on Channel 11. Three Conway students were in the top band: Judy Terry and Alice Piggee, clarinetists, and Jackie Brown, saxophonist. Miss Terry is also a feature twirler at State College of Arkansas this fall.
Two Conway men were named to the state Democratic Committee during the state convention last weekend in Little Rock. They are Robert Childs III (Second Congressional District), and Hubert L. Ferguson (Fifth Judicial District).
