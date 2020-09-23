(2010)
The Hendrix College women finished sixth and the men 10th at the Bison Fall Golf Classic held this week at The Course at River Oaks in Searcy. Sophomore Brie Seebringer paced the women’s team and finished 33rd overall with a 189. Sophomore Micah Graf led the men’s team and was 14 shots above par with a 156 to finish 25th overall.
Myra Adams Edmonson of Conway celebrated her recent 89th birthday by contributing funds to help restock the food pantry at Bethlehem House. Edmonson was well-known in town as “The Hat Lady.”
Faulkner County Fair Parade queens enjoyed a talk while waiting for a train to pass through Conway during the parade earlier this week. The queens were Kerry Hawkins, Miss University of Central Arkansas, and Kathryn Grace Langston, who was Division Supreme Queen of the Hog Wild Pageant.
(1995)
Johnny E. Jones Jr. of Conway will preach his first official sermon on Sunday at True Holiness Church of God in Christ. Formerly of Center Ridge, Jones is a son of Johnny E. Jones Sr. of Center Ridge and Dorgailia Jones of Conway. Elder E. Cornell Maltbia is host pastor.
Conway Regional Medical Center employees Chris Dent, Carolyn Olsen and Kara Cordes applied fixings to a 45-foot-long burrito, which was used by the United Way of Faulkner County as a fund-raising effort. Employees purchased the burrito for 25 cents per inch, and Conway Regional would match what was raised by the effort.
(1970)
A family reunion was held Saturday at Petit Jean Mountain honoring Mr. and Mrs. J.A. Motley of Pottsville. Mr. Motley celebrated his 81st birthday. Six of the couple’s seven children were present. Attending from Conway were Mr. and Mrs. Jack Motley and sons, Gregg and Mark; Mr. and Mrs. Allen Motley and David; and Mr. and Mrs. John E. Motley.
Winners in the Conway Duplicate Bridge Club competition Tuesday night at the Sands Motel were: 1.) Mrs. Jimmie Ligon and Mrs. George F. Hartje, 2.) James Mabry and Mrs. H.L. McAlister, 3.) Mrs. William C. Jones Jr. and Mrs. Cliff Horton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.