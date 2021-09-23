(2011)
An oboe quartet from the Conway Symphony Orchestra was pictured playing a brief interlude for employees of Southwestern Energy in appreciation of the company’s sponsorship of the symphony’s first concert of the season. Members of the quartet are Andreas Oeste, oboe; William Shipley, violin; Anna Bass, viola; and Eric Tillman, cello. The quartet played “Oboe Quartets” by Mozart and Dotzauer.
Bob Courtway Middle School’s seventh-graders defeated North Little Rock Ridgeroad, 14-6, at John McConnell Stadium. Noted for their play were Beau Hadley, Garic Grady, Doyle Winston, Darius Tate, Eric Webster, Chris Heathcott, T’Avion Penn, Davonte Henson, Shannon Morris, David Ashley, Jesse Ellis, Haydon Sneed and Donald Joshua.
(1996)
Datia Stephens Johnston of Conway was honored with a surprise birthday party for her 90th birthday in the community room at Oakwood Place, where she has resided for 20 years. She was born Sept. 6, 1906, at Casa (Perry County), a daughter of the late William Asbury “Bill” Stephens and Lillie Rozetta Clark Stephens, and a stepdaughter of the late Clara Hazel Stephens. She lived on a farm in the Lollie Bottoms as a child and later moved to Conway. She has a daughter, Judy Johnston. She worked at West’s Department Store and retired after 12 years with the Arkansas School for the Blind in Little Rock.
The Mayflower School District’s Student Council is filming a video yearbook as a supplement to the district’s traditional yearbook. The video will highlight many activities held throughout the year and will provide students a real-life remembrance of their years in Mayflower. This is the first year for the video, which will be available to anyone to purchase.
(1971)
Mr. and Mrs. Manny J. Hahn and Mrs. E.S. Hahn were in South West City, Mo., last weekend to attend the funeral services for Mrs. Smith (Eva) Croxdale, sister of Mrs. E.S. Hahn.
Mr. and Mrs. J.D. Pratt and children, David, Eddie and Janet, and Mr. and Mrs. Carl Karber and children, Jimmy and Cindy, attended the Prison Rodeo in McAlester, Okla. They also visited the Cowboy Hall of Fame in Oklahoma City.
Holiday guests of Mrs. Pat Fiddler and daughter, Robin, were Mr. and Mrs. Terry Fiddler of Memphis, Tenn., and Mr. and Mrs. Richard Wofford and children, Ricky, Mark and Scott, of Little Rock. They also visited other friends and relatives in Conway.
Mr. and Mrs. Garner Linn and daughter, Mary Ann, had as weekend guests Mrs. Linn’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. L.E. Watts, and her brother, Lonnie Watts Jr., Mrs. Watts and daughter Regina, all of Talladega, Ala. Also visiting from Little Rock were Mr. and Mrs. Jim Goldman and son, Tim.
