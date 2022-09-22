The newest building at Central Baptist College – the David T. Watkins Academic Building – was open for tours following a dedication ceremony recently. As part of the dedication, David T. Watkins, the Magnolia pastor after whom the building was named, spoke to city, civic and education leaders. The building is part of the school’s “Vision 2020: A Miracle in the Making” campaign to complete 10 major projects in 10 years to accommodate an enrollment of 2,020 students.

The Hendrix College men’s soccer team remained unbeaten, topping Simpson College 4-3 to open the Warrior Classic. Senior midfielder Grant Womack had a hand in every score for the Warriors, recording two goals, including the game winner, and two assists. Connor Silvestri of Conway netted goals in the 7th and 17th minutes.

