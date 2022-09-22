The newest building at Central Baptist College – the David T. Watkins Academic Building – was open for tours following a dedication ceremony recently. As part of the dedication, David T. Watkins, the Magnolia pastor after whom the building was named, spoke to city, civic and education leaders. The building is part of the school’s “Vision 2020: A Miracle in the Making” campaign to complete 10 major projects in 10 years to accommodate an enrollment of 2,020 students.
The Hendrix College men’s soccer team remained unbeaten, topping Simpson College 4-3 to open the Warrior Classic. Senior midfielder Grant Womack had a hand in every score for the Warriors, recording two goals, including the game winner, and two assists. Connor Silvestri of Conway netted goals in the 7th and 17th minutes.
Barney and Martha Pearce of Enola celebrated their 6th wedding anniversary at a recent come-and-go reception at the Enola Municipal Building. The Pearces were married Sept. 19, 1932, at Centerville (Conway County) by Rev. E.C. Atkins. Mr. Pearce was born Sept. 19, 1914, at Mount Vernon, a son of John and Alice Pearce. Mrs. Pearce was born Dec. 1, 1913, at Centerville, a daughter of Nath and Nellie Pate. The Pearces are parents of Ruth Hodge, Ricky Pearce, Tommy Pearce, Gayle Swaim, Alice Murdock, Jan Harris, Jesse Pearce and Carthel Pearce. They have 25 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Mr. Pearce is a retired farmer and Mrs. Pearce is a retired homemaker.
Vilonia evened its volleyball record at 1-1 with a 15-4, 15-12, 15-12 victory at Lonoke. The Lady Eagles served 56 of 63 with Mashea Manning 13 of 13. Andrea Brewer led in passing.
Recent guests of Mrs. Clarence Reedy were her daughter, Mrs. Joe McHenry, Dee Ann and Mark, of Garland, Texas. They also visited her mother-in-law, Mrs. Rayo McHenry.
Mr. and Mrs. Jim Furgerson and Jimmy Jr. of Fort Smith were recent guests of Mrs. Mary LeeMay and Mr. and Mrs. Allen Eakin.
Mr. and Mrs. Bill F. Burney and Ken, of West Helena, are visiting friends and relatives in Conway. They will be here two more weeks.
Mr. and Mrs. F.W. Shepherd and daughter, Brenda, returned from a 10-day vacation to Mexico City, Mexico, and other points of interest. They also visited relatives in Houston, Texas.
Weekend guests of Mr. and Mrs. Noble Smith were Miss Corinne Crawford and Mrs. W.C. Russell of Memphis, Tenn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.