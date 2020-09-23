(2010)
Two earthquakes were reported in Faulkner County on Sept. 23, according to the U.S. Geological Survey website. The first quake, a 1.2 magnitude, occurred at 12:20 a.m., two miles south-southeast of Guy. The second occurred at 10:39 a.m. one mile southeast of Guy, and was a 2.3 magnitude.
The Wampus Cats football team was preparing to take on a familiar opponent this evening at John McConnell Stadium – The Cabot Panthers. The Wampus Cats had made one of the best starts for a Conway team in decades at 3-0, making the Cabot matchup a litmus test for the entire season. The teams were meeting for the third time in less than a year.
New Hope Baptist Church on Highway 64 West in Conway was planning a Homecoming on Oct. 3. Bro. Tim Porter is the pastor and will bring the morning message. A potluck will follow the services.
(1995)
The sixth annual Faulkner County Junior Livestock Auction brought in about $26,000 at this year’s county fair. 4-H and FFA members worked all year long to raise their animals to compete in the county fair and try for the state competition.
Six more subdivisions were to be added to Conway’s curbside recycling test. Debbie Plopper, recycling special projects coordinator, said the initial recycling test with two subdivisions had gone well. Curbside recycling efforts will affect 800 residences with the additional subdivisions, up from 280 now being served.
(1970)
Mrs. Dan Spears, sponsor of the young people’s department of the College Avenue Church of the Nazarene, will lead the group Saturday in conducting the annual forget-me-not drive of the Disabled American Veterans. All money received from sales of the blue flowers is kept in Conway and used for disabled veterans and their dependents.
William (Bill) Montgomery of Conway said he has grown “the biggest bunch of sweet potatoes I ever saw.” In the garden at his former residence on Ash Street, Montgomery planted about 90 slips and gathered nearly eight bushels of sweet potatoes. Two sweet potatoes weighed more than four pounds each.
