(2011)
Conway’s Summer Roachell was part of the drama and part of the heroics as the 12-member USA team retained the PING Junior Solheim Cup by coming from behind to tie the Europeans at 12-12 on the final day. Five of the day’s singles matches went down to the final hole, with Roachell’s match against Luna Sobrona of Spain being one of them. She defeated the Spaniard, 1-up, on the final hole. The event is being held in County Meath, Ireland. Roachell is a junior at Conway High School.
Vilonia Primary School students learned recently that reading can pay off in many ways. Second-graders Leah Goff and Aaron Luyet were awarded bicycles for being the top readers in the summer Bookworm Reading Club, sponsored by the school’s first-grade teachers. Goff read 320 books and Luyet read 134 books.
(1996)
The University of Central Arkansas defeated Hendrix College in the first cross-town rival soccer match in the history of the schools. Several hundred people gathered to watch the match, which ended in a 1-0 win for UCA. Freshman Chris Young of Fort Smith scored the only goal in the final two minutes. The Bears are in the first year of a varsity program and the win was their first in seven games. Hendrix of NCAA Division III has had a program for four years.
The Conway Duplicate Bridge Club’s game on Sept. 17 was a shortened version of 20 boards, distinguished by five ties. Newcomer pair Virginia Levey and Billye Booth won first place, and Jim and Novella Yancey placed a close second.
(1971)
Mrs. Lucy Looper returned Saturday after a trip to Los Angeles, Calif., where she attended funeral services for her brother, Hugh Weaver. She also visited Mrs. Ora Jones in Minneapolis, Minn.; Theodore Tate in Chicago, Ill.; Mrs. Harry Sanders in Niles, Mich.; and Mrs. Mary Hawkin in South Bend, Ind. She made the trip by plane.
Ensign and Mrs. Sid Smith of Pensacola, Fla., spent the holiday weekend with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Bernard L. Smith in Conway, and her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Henry Sims of Austin (Lonoke County).
Mrs. J.R. Jones and Mrs. W.J. Hubbard had as guests last weekend Mrs. Jones’ sister-in-law, Mrs. J.F. Rice, and Mrs. Jones’ niece, Mrs. Louise Williams, both of Little Rock.
Mr. and Mrs. Henry Enderlin attended the silver jubilee celebration of his cousin, the Rev. Joseph Enderlin, in Hope. They were accompanied by his sister, Mrs. Tony Nabholz, and Mrs. Nabholz of Little Rock.
