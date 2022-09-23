Coy and Rosa Shirley of Mayflower celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with a reception at Northside Apostolic Church in Mayflower. Mr. and Mrs. Shirley were married Sept. 20, 1942, in Little Rock. Mrs. Shirley is the former Rosa Lee Springer. The Shirleys have three daughters, Judy Noel, Linda Thurman and Nancy White. They have five grandchildren, one deceased granddaughter, eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Mr. Shirley served in the Air Force during World War II. He owned Shirley Heating and Electric of Mayflower and is a retired supervisor with Camp Aldersgate in Little Rock. Mrs. Shirley is retired from Camp Aldersgate and is a homemaker.

Mr. and Mrs. Louis “Lou” Strack of Little Rock celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 13 at a punch and cake reception. The Stracks were married Sept. 16, 1947, at St. Edwards Catholic Church in Little Rock. Mr. Strack is a son of the late Louis and Julia Strack. Alline Strack is a daughter of the late John and Edna Hilpert. The couple have three children, Mike Strack, John Strack and Cissy Thornton, and eight grandchildren. Mr. Strack is retired from Paragon Printing Co. Mrs. Strack is a retired registered nurse.

