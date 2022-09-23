Coy and Rosa Shirley of Mayflower celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with a reception at Northside Apostolic Church in Mayflower. Mr. and Mrs. Shirley were married Sept. 20, 1942, in Little Rock. Mrs. Shirley is the former Rosa Lee Springer. The Shirleys have three daughters, Judy Noel, Linda Thurman and Nancy White. They have five grandchildren, one deceased granddaughter, eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Mr. Shirley served in the Air Force during World War II. He owned Shirley Heating and Electric of Mayflower and is a retired supervisor with Camp Aldersgate in Little Rock. Mrs. Shirley is retired from Camp Aldersgate and is a homemaker.
Mr. and Mrs. Louis “Lou” Strack of Little Rock celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 13 at a punch and cake reception. The Stracks were married Sept. 16, 1947, at St. Edwards Catholic Church in Little Rock. Mr. Strack is a son of the late Louis and Julia Strack. Alline Strack is a daughter of the late John and Edna Hilpert. The couple have three children, Mike Strack, John Strack and Cissy Thornton, and eight grandchildren. Mr. Strack is retired from Paragon Printing Co. Mrs. Strack is a retired registered nurse.
As part of its Checks for Kids project, the Junior Auxiliary of Conway has donated more than $2,000 this month to the Conway School District, Suspected Child Abuse and Neglect, the Boys and Girls Club, and the Faulkner County Day School. Checks for Kids includes three programs: Child Assistance, Academic Grants, and Boys and Girls Club Scholarships. Each school in the Conway district as well as SCAN and the Day School receives $100 per semester for Child Assistance. The Boys and Girls Club receives $300 for scholarships.
Mr. and Mrs. Carl Summers and children Sylvia, Becky and Tina, have returned to Riverton, Wyo., after visiting Mrs. Summers’ mother, Mrs. Grace Johnson, and other relatives here. A family reunion was held in North Little Rock during their visit. Attending that event were Mrs. Johnson, the Summers family, Miss Anna Marie Johnson and Mr. and Mrs. M.D. Johnson Jr. and children of Conway.
Mrs. Kenneth C. Spatz was an overnight guest of her son, Dr. Chris Spatz, Mrs. Spatz and children in Monticello.
David Spatz has returned to the University of Arizona at Tucson to attend the graduate school in geology after spending two weeks with his mother, Mrs. Kenneth C. Spatz.
Beckye McConnell, Debby Lee, Debby Reed and Marsha Lewis left by car to spend a week in Panama City, Fla.
