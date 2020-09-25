(2010)
American Idol winner Kris Allen was scheduled to return to Conway to perform in a benefit concert for Blackbird Academy of Arts Inc. All proceeds from the concert were to help Blackbird continue to offer arts education programming to the greater Conway area.
First Orion, an information technology business in Conway, recently expanded its Privacy Star application to users of the Android smartphone. The application was available first to Blackberry users and has begun to expand service to various carriers and devices.
Members of the Central Arkansas Clogging Company “rocked around the clock” at the Faulkner County Fair this week. Members included Marissa Lindsey, Meghan Bernhardt, Sydney Bernhardt, Kilmeny Cummings, Kristen Crawford, Angela Bernhardt, Stacey Lindsey and Jennifer Crawford.
(1995)
The 1995 edition of the Faulkner County Fair had a successful run, being called one of the largest in the history of the event. “The weather cooperated nicely, and that helped quite a bit,” said Donnie Owen, treasurer of the Faulkner County Fair Association.
The Women’s Shelter of Central Arkansas was in need of items to furnish its new facility. Bedroom items were especially needed, including single or day beds, and baby beds with the necessary linens.
Travis Gunther, a second-grader at St. Joseph Elementary School, was the Back to School party winner in a contest held by The Prudential Hawks Realty Inc.
(1970)
A portion of the film “Two-Lane Blacktops” was being filmed at Toad Suck Ferry. The historical ferry and its longtime operator, Tye Marshall, joined actor Warren Oates in the making of the movie about a cross-country race between an orange GTO Judge and a souped-up 1955 Chevrolet.
The Conway Wampus Cats prepared to meet Russellville in football this evening at Estes Field. Russellville had never defeated Conway three straight times since 1949, and the Cyclones were looking to make history in Conway.
The Jesse Grisham Post No. 2259 of Veterans of Foreign Wars will hold appreciation day on Sunday for veterans of the Vietnam War. Food and refreshments will be served at no charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.