10 Years Ago
(2011)
Ouida Wright of Conway has been reappointed to the Arkansas Public Employee Retirement System Board of Trustees by Gov. Mike Beebe. She has served continuously as a trustee since 1987 when she was appointed by then-Gov. Bill Clinton. This term expires in March 2017.
Southern Arkansas and Lyon College were no match for the University of Central Arkansas’ softball team, as the Sugar Bears ran to victories of 10-3 and 8-0, respectively, at Farris Field. Junior Kelsie Armstrong tossed 4.2 innings, allowed just two hits, and struck out five to earn the victory over the Lady Muleriders.
Junior middle blocker Melissa Clement pounded out 20 kills to lead the Hendrix College volleyball team to a 25-19, 23-25, 25-18, 25-18 win at Central Baptist College. It was her second 20-kill match of the season and the 11th straight match she recorded double-digit kills.
25 Years Ago
(1996)
Conway Wampus Cats sophomore Orlando Butts was named the Associated Press High School player of the week recently. Butts carried 16 times for 220 yards, including touchdown runs of 51 and 28 yards, as the Wampus Cats beat Van Buren, 12-0. Butts made a spectacular cut-back on both of the scoring runs. “He’s got that kind of vision of the field,” said Conway coach Kenny Smith. “That’s just natural ability, something you’re born with.”
Dr. Frank Mitchell, superintendent of the Vilonia School District, recently received a president’s pin from Charles Perrigo, governor of the Arkansas district of the Optimist Club International. The pin was presented during a ceremony at Vilonia chartering a new chapter of the club. The Vilonia chapter enrolled 31 members for the new club.
50 Years Ago
(1971)
Mrs. Carl Rotton of North Little Rock was a weekend guest of Mrs. Quitman Rotton and grandson, Steve Sanders. She was accompanied by Mrs. Sharon Moore and children, Jeffery and Buffy, of North Little Rock. Mrs. Moore and children spent a few days with her mother, Mrs. Darrel Michael, in Perry County. Other guests of Mrs. Rotton last weekend were Mrs. Don Reid and children, Donna and Tony, of Hope; Mrs. Henry Schock and her daughter and granddaughter of North Little Rock; Mrs. Wayne Lawson of Benson, Ariz.; and Mr. and Mrs. Collyer McElroy and children, Marla and Chuckie, of Saltillo.
Joel Charles Freeman, 41, is the new postmaster at Greenbrier. He became a substitute carrier in 1968, and was made officer in charge of the office in June 1969. In addition to the postmaster, the office includes one regular clerk, one part-time clerk and three rural carriers. Freeman is a son of Sam Freeman of Greenbrier and the late Bertha Freeman, and is married to the former Mary Ann Glover. They have a daughter, Charlotte, 19, and a son, Blaine, 15. Freeman worked at Ward School Bus Mfg. Inc. and also operated a grocery at Greenbrier.
