By COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2010)
A Conway man made his prime time debut on NBC’s popular series “The Biggest Loser.” Richard de Roque, 54, first appeared on Sept. 21 in the 10th season’s premiere. DeRoque and his wife, Laurie, said they had never watched the show until two seasons ago when they stumbled upon the season’s finale.
Three employees of the Conway Human Development Center celebrated long terms of service this month. Jeanean Couch completed 31 years of service at CHDC, with her current job as an administrative specialist on the Total Care Team. Ramona Koonce and Laverne Eoff completed 21 years of service. Koonce is a rehabilitation instructor on the Intensive Training Team, and Eoff is an institutional services assistant on the Individual Assistance Team.
A 50th wedding anniversary reception for Herman and Betty Ellis of Conway was to be held on Oct. 2 at First Presbyterian Church. The Ellises were married in Camden on Oct. 1, 1960, and have two children.
(1995)
Former University of Central Arkansas football standout Monte Coleman announced his retirement from professional football. He holds the Washington Redskins’ team record with 216 games played and 16 years played. A linebacker, he played on all three of the Redskins’ victorious Super Bowl teams.
Jeffrey Clinton, a quadriplegic since a 1988 motorcycle accident, is on a mission to Washington D.C., to meet with the president and shed some light on problems spinal cord victims endure. Clinton was not flying or driving to the nation’s capital – he was wheeling himself in his wheelchair from Arizona, and he stopped overnight in Conway on his way east.
(1970)
A new bridge across the Arkansas River at Toad Suck Park west of Conway was dedicated on Sunday. The new span, which was atop the $15 million Lock and Dam No. 8, will be “the beginning of a new role for this part of Arkansas,” said Rep. Wilbur D. Mills (D-Ark.) The official name of the bridge was the Highway 60 bridge, but Mills pledged to preserve the historic Toad Suck name in referring to the bridge. A crowd of about 2,500 people gathered for the dedication, which completed a dream of more than a century ago, according to Mills.
Mrs. Bill F. Burney and son Ken, have joined their husband and father in Helena, where Mr. Burney is an industrial arts teacher. Mrs. Burney is the former Judie Shepherd.
