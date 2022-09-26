Second-grade students at Vilonia Primary School were awarded for reading with brag tags, gift certificates, pats on the back and bicycles. As members of the Bookworm Club, notes were sent home in the spring saying students who checked out books at the library and read them during the summer would be eligible for rewards. The students read a total of 2,962 books. Katherine Loyet read 319 books and Brittany Moore read 301 books. Both received bicycles provided by Eric Leamon of The Ride in Conway.
Frank and Beth Maness of Conway celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at a reception in their home. Mr. and Mrs. Maness were married Sept. 23, 1947, in Morrilton. They are parents of Mary Sue Zirkel of Dallas, Loye Maness and Danny Maness, both of Conway, Rolanda Eubanks of Morrilton, and Paul Maness of Greenbrier. They have 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Mr. Maness is a retired truck driver and Mrs. Maness is a homemaker.
Based on last month’s recommendation by the planning commission, the Mayflower City Council approved the first phase of a planned subdivision. The plans for Ledrick Place subdivision were submitted last month. The plan consists of 70 lots bordered by Main Street, Highway 89 and Snuggs Lane. Construction will be divided into three phases.
Dr. and Mrs. Ben Alsip Jr. and Ben David have returned to their home in Hammond, La., after visiting his mother, Mrs. Ben Alsip, and his sister, Mrs. Fletcher Lowry, Dr. Lowry and daughters. While there his mother accompanied them to Chicago to visit Mrs. Alsip Jr.’s sister, Mrs. Harold Norvell, and Dr. Norvell.
Mr. and Mrs. A.E. Halsey and daughter, Janice, of Greenbrier returned from a 15-day tour of 12 northwestern and western states. Point of interest included birthplaces of former Presidents Truman and Eisenhower, and George Washington Carver, and Custer’s battlefield in Montana.
Mr. and Mrs. Frank A. Lambert and children, Allen, John Scott and Susan, spent two weeks in Chicopee Falls, Mass., with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Frank A. Lambert. They also visited friends in Washington, D.C., en route home.
Mrs. Maude H. Boen has returned from Fayetteville where she visited her brother-in-law, Dr. A.W. Martin.
Karen and Stacy Hendrickson, daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Hendrickson of Little Rock, are guests of their grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Owen.
Weekend guests of Mr. and Mrs. Noble Smith were Miss Corinne Crawford and Mrs. W.C. Russell of Memphis, Tenn.
