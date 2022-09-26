Second-grade students at Vilonia Primary School were awarded for reading with brag tags, gift certificates, pats on the back and bicycles. As members of the Bookworm Club, notes were sent home in the spring saying students who checked out books at the library and read them during the summer would be eligible for rewards. The students read a total of 2,962 books. Katherine Loyet read 319 books and Brittany Moore read 301 books. Both received bicycles provided by Eric Leamon of The Ride in Conway.

Frank and Beth Maness of Conway celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at a reception in their home. Mr. and Mrs. Maness were married Sept. 23, 1947, in Morrilton. They are parents of Mary Sue Zirkel of Dallas, Loye Maness and Danny Maness, both of Conway, Rolanda Eubanks of Morrilton, and Paul Maness of Greenbrier. They have 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Mr. Maness is a retired truck driver and Mrs. Maness is a homemaker.

