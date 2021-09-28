(2011)
The United Way of Central Arkansas is kicking off the 2012 Campaign at a breakfast for Campaign Coordinators this week. The theme for the Campaign is “Live United.” Susan Jarvis, resource development director, said, “You see United Way’s impact when children get after-school tutoring, women find shelter from abusive situations, dentists become available, and men and women get training for a new job.”
Morgan Scroggin received the top bid for her auction items in the 2011 Faulkner County Fair’s junior livestock auction. Her grand and reserve champion meat goats together snagged a bid of $2,300.
(1996)
Hendrix College swept a soccer double header from the University of the Ozarks this week. The sweep was the first in school history. The Lady Warriors (3-2) took a 1-0 victory while the Warriors (3-3) routed the Eagles 8-0. Ginny Black scored the Lady Warriors’ goal with an assist from Katie Helms. Jeremy Baker set a school and conference record with six assists in the Warriors’ victory. Scoring goals were Chris Cook, Tim Chappel, Chris Page, Nathan Heide, Andrew Austin, Brian Duncan, Vafa Ferdosian and Mike Dailey.
St. Joseph defeated Greenbrier 15-1, 15-7 in a junior high volleyball match this week. Jennifer Shelton led the Lady Bulldogs (4-1) with three kills, and Nichole Kordsmeier was perfect on serves.
Winners have been announced from recent Central Arkansas Bassmasters meets on the Arkansas River. Chad Reynolds and Kevin Hartman also won a summer tournament on Lake Dardanelle. Vernon Fraley won the September meet at Dumas with 10.54 pounds. Ben Ford and Tim Lovett won the meet on the river at Conway with 8.94.
(1971)
The Darragh Co. of Little Rock will build an ultra-modern feed mill on a 3.6-acre site in the Conway Industrial Park, it was disclosed this week. The mill will be known as the Darragh Co.-Conway Division. The firm expects to stimulate growing of grain in Faulkner County. The plant will produce about a half dozen jobs, as it is almost completely automated. The mill will be served by a railroad spur, to be put down by the company.
G.L. Hughes and his daughter, Mrs. Sally Lee Hines, of Springdale were weekend guests of Mrs. J.M. Olsen, Mr. Olsen and children. Mr. Hughes attended the SCA-Florence football game.
Members of Beta Upsilon chapter of Beta Sigma Phi were entertained at a brunch Saturday at the home of Mrs. Joe Walthall. Guests were new prospective rushees, including Mrs. David Dawson, Mrs. Richard Chronister, Mrs. Harton Spatz, Mrs. Dudley Skyrme, Mrs. Jim Mainord and Mrs. Phil Moser.
