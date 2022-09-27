10 years ago
(2012)
University of Central Arkansas sophomore wide receiver Dezmin Lewis was named the Southland Conference Special Teams Player of the Week for his efforts against Bacone College. Lewis, from Mesquite, Texas, scored two special teams touchdowns in UCA’s 70-3 win over Bacone. He returned a blocked punt 12 yards for a score and then scooped up a snap that went over the Bacone punter’s head and took it 18 yards for another touchdown. He also caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Wynrick Smothers to complete his three-touchdown day.
25 years ago
(1997)
Local builder Joe Ward was pictured lining up a rafter while helping to build a new pavilion at Ida Burns Elementary School over the weekend. The pavilion was built using materials either donated by Lowe’s or sold at cost to the Helping Hands organization at the school. The construction was handled by other parent volunteers and volunteers from Lowe’s.
Twin Groves has been awarded a $9,557 matching grant by the state library board, bringing the town a step closer to construction of the fourth branch library in Faulkner County. The money will have to be matched with local resources and will go toward renovating a historic school building, but that doesn’t appear to be a problem, said Faulkner County Library Director Ruth Voss. The 1,800-square-foot building will provide library services for the people in the surrounding areas, she said. Construction is expected to be completed in six months. Albessie Thompson, a Twin Groves native who lives in Little Rock, has been spearheading the community effort to restore the old rock building and convert it to community use.
50 years ago
(1972)
Keith Anthony and Phillip Fagan of Texarkana were here recently visiting their parents, Mrs. Lena Anthony and Mr. and Mrs. H.R. Fagan.
Mrs. J.F. Moore, Mrs. Loy Cheek and Mr. and Mrs. Earl Glover and children have returned from a visit with Mr. and Mrs. H.B. McPhearson of Columbia, Mo.
Mr. and Mrs. Jackie Griffin, Mr. and Mrs. Tommy Griffin and Mr. and Mrs. Mackey Griffin of Greenbrier, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Gwaltney of Conway and Mrs. Geneva Brannon of Fort Smith spent three days vacationing at Pensacola, Fla.
Mrs. Joe B. McGee went to Forrest City to attend a luncheon at the home of her sister, Mrs. W.E. Runyan, in honor of the birthdays of their mother, Mrs. Ernest Darnall, and their aunt, Mrs. Ward Riggin, both of Little Rock.
