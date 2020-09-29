(2010)
Candidates vying for contested seats in this season’s political races met Tuesday night for a Faulkner County Political Forum. The event, held at True Holiness Saints Center in Conway, included candidates for state, district and county races. Among the topics discussed were federal health care and “government corruption.”
The kickoff event for the United Way of Central Arkansas’ 2011 campaign was held Tuesday at Simon Park. Money raised in the campaign will be used to fund more than 30 programs in Perry and Faulkner counties.
The 2010 ArtsFest was under way in Conway. Activities scheduled for today included the Symphony Designer House, the Conway Art Academy Student Show and readings from banned books in observance of the American Library Association’s Banned Books Week. Activities were planned through Sunday at various locations around Conway.
(1995)
Conway was selected as one of 12 Arkansas cities to wear the title of 1995 Volunteer Community of the Year. This is the fourth time the city has received the honor, and the second consecutive year.
Students of local art teacher Phyllis Caudle were recently named winners in the 1995 U.S. Forestry Commission Poster Contest based on the theme Smokey Bear/Woodsy Owl. Local winners were Landon Cotton, grade 1; Maggie Straebel, grade 2; Tawney Armbrust, grade 3; Elizabeth Straebel, grade 4; and Jacob Brooks, grade 5. Elizabeth Straebel also won first place in the South Central Regional Contest.
Mr. and Mrs. R.D. Griffin of Greenbrier will celebrate their 62nd wedding anniversary this weekend. Married Sept. 30, 1933, at England (Lonoke County), they have a daughter, Geneva Brannan of Fayetteville, and twin sons, Jackie and Mackie Griffin of Greenbrier.
(1970)
Conway Mills employees gave 40 units of blood during a four-hour bloodmobile operation. Employee Glenn Cannon has given blood every time he could at the bloodmobile operations, and received a three-gallon pin from Mrs. H.W. Branning, Red Cross volunteer chairman in Faulkner County.
Gen. Kelton M. Farris, who is stationed at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, was in Conway during the weekend to visit his mother, Mrs. Guy R. Farris; his brother, William J. Farris and family; and his son, Kelton Farris Jr., a freshman at Hendrix College.
New cheerleaders for Vilonia Junior High School were named. They included Connie Wester (captain), Susan Bates (co-captain), Cheryl Loetscher, Jeanne Bates, Tammy Rowlett, Renee Mize, and Lori Gray.
