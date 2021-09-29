(2011)
The Hendrix College volleyball team opened Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference play with a pair of wins at the East/Central Divisional hosted at Sewanee, Tenn. The Warriors (10-7, 2-0) swept Sewanee 25-19, 25-17, 25-19, and then defeated Birmingham-Southern 25-23, 25-22, 23-25, 25-18. Against the host team, the Warriors hit .333 with 37 kills and only seven attack errors.
Ed Sellers, assistant superintendent/athletic director for the Vilonia School District, recently received the state’s AdvancEd AR Excellence in Education Award. Sellers has worked for 43 years in the education field and on several committees and boards. He has worked at Vilonia for 40 years.
(1996)
Dr. Joseph Horton was recently named dean of the College of Business Administration at the University of Central Arkansas. Horton came to UCA from the University of Scranton, Pa., where he was dean of the School of Management. He has a doctorate from Southern Methodist University.
Lynn Batchelor of Modern Woodmen of America was pictured presenting a check for $5,673 to Conway High School’s athletic director Buzz Bolding. The funds are to be used to purchase weight training equipment for the new high school field house. The money represents a $2,500 match for funds raised during the Conway Steak-Out.
(1971)
Mrs. Robert W. Riedmatten attended a Veterans Administration Volunteer Service meeting at Fort Roots Veterans Hospital in North Little Rock. Representatives from veterans organizations and auxiliaries throughout the state meet regularly to work out rehabilitation programs for veterans. Mrs. Riedmatten was also in Cotter recently for the installation of the newly organized Ladies Auxiliary of Veterans of Foreign Wars. She is the Arkansas Department secretary.
Mrs. Cora Mae Harty and daughter, Mrs. Ruben Loyd, and Mr. Loyd returned from Birmingham, Ala., where they attended the wedding of their son and brother, the Rev. T.C. Harty Jr., and Miss Elizabeth Patterson of Clanton, Ala. Also attending were another daughter, Mrs. Edward Williams, and Mr. Williams and daughters, Edina and Janelle, of Tulsa, Okla. The Williamses returned to Tulsa after visiting his mother, Mrs. Agnes English, and Mr. English, in Conway.
City police reported that they had found no trace of two automobiles stolen here recently. One was a 1964 red two-door Chevrolet owned by Jerrel Carter. The other was a 1965 gray Ford four-door Galaxie owned by Ruth Oates. This vehicle was taken from Jake’s Truck Stop.
The Arkansas Forestry Commission has reopened its regional office in Conway. Field forester Floyd Hickam was promoted to regional forester and is in charge of the office. His duties include field supervision and coordination of the commission’s activities in 12 Arkansas districts.
